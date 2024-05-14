Boeing or Airbus, which is the right fit?

Once boasting Africa’s largest airport, Uganda now finds itself overshadowed, with its airline aspirations dampened by the harsh realities of state-owned enterprises, a narrative that echoes across the continent’s aviation landscape.

One key stumbling block for African airlines lies in their fleet decisions. Too often, carriers opt for flashy, oversized aircraft rather than pragmatically selecting models that align with market demands and network strategies

Uganda Airlines’ recent courtship with some of the leading aircraft manufacturers has been well documented, with Boeing the latest headliner after a team paid a visit to the President of Uganda in an effort to tip the balance of preference in their favour. Boeing is America’s largest exporter and has been the world’s most revered manufacturer for decades. It has been at the leading edge of the evolution of the airline sector through the years. Many have questioned that reputation in the recent past amidst perhaps the most challenging time of crisis in history and the status quo has shifted with Airbus emerging as a dominant force in its own right.

Uganda Airlines finds itself at a crossroads, sandwiched between the limitations of its CRJ-900s and the excess of its Airbus A330s.

With a fleet comprising regional jets and widebodies, Uganda Airlines faces operational challenges exacerbated by a glaring gap between its aircraft capacities. The CRJ-900’s constraints on range and payload strain under high-season demands, while the A330’s colossal size overshoots the mark for certain routes. The solution lies in the middle, in the form of single-aisle aircraft like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families, which perfectly straddle the airline’s needs.

Boeing has an order backlog of over 5,000 aircraft to fulfill. Airbus’ backlog is well above 8,000. In recent weeks, news has broken that Uganda Airlines has secured a lease option for an Airbus A320 as a stop-gap solution. A 35-year-old airframe costing the tax-payer close to 1 million US dollars a month is perhaps not a desirable choice but the airline will now have to abandon its peace-meal approach and lack of a long-term strategic planning to select the aircraft that will carry it through its mid to long-term growth.

The case for Boeing: Boeing forms the spine of Africa’s airline fleet and covers a close to 70 percent share of the continent’s commercial market. It is a hugely significant partner across the ecosystem and supports key partners for Africa’s airlines including up to eight suppliers on the continent. Boeing’s Memorandum of Understanding with Air Tanzania to deliver capacity building, for example, shows some of the added value that working with the manufacturer can bring. Part of its proposition is to help develop Uganda’s training facility at Soroti into a world class training center. With close to 20 Ugandans at Boeing, it is indeed an aerospace giant that professionals in the country can aspire to join. Additionally, the presence of major Boeing customers such as Ethiopian Airlines in the East African region means aircraft maintenance and repair capacity is never too far away. It also presents opportunities for airlines in the region to pool resources and lower costs. Ultimately, these are the cost areas that can make or break an operation. Boeing also provides a more reliable and proven cargo aircraft range and this is an area that airlines are increasingly looking at for revenue diversification. A partnership that suggests a holistic approach to growth would be attractive.

The case for Airbus: Airbus has become the most sought-after type in the midrange market and the order book tells the story quite well. The A320 family of aircraft has stretched its offering to provide a wide range of options for airlines across the world and is unlocking ideas and new models for innovative airlines with aircraft such as the A32XLR.

An important narrative around fleet growth is the need for commonality. Uganda Airlines currently flies two different types in a six aircraft fleet but new additions could mean more complexity. Given Uganda Airlines flies the Airbus for its long-haul routes, it would make sense to add Airbus aircraft in the midrange.

Standardizing the fleet simplifies maintenance, training, and operations. The airline can streamline processes and reduce costs by using the same type of aircraft, as it requires less training for pilots and maintenance crews.

Whether Boeing or Airbus emerges as the chosen partner, the decision holds profound implications for Uganda Airline’s trajectory and will shape its journey toward sustainable success.