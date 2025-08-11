Boeing’s workforce forecast signals risk, prospects for African aviation

Boeing’s 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO), released at the recent EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, projects that the global aviation industry will require 2.37 million new personnel over the next two decades to meet expected growth in fleet size and passenger volumes, as well as to replace an ageing workforce.

While the outlook reflects strong recovery and optimism for the global aviation industry, its implications for Africa are complex and warrant critical examination. Airbus estimates that the continent will need at least 14,000 new pilots and 21,000 technicians over the same period.

These figures reflect anticipated regional fleet growth and a modest expansion in intra-African connectivity. But they also reveal the continent’s exposure to a looming global talent shortfall, which African airlines are not currently equipped to manage.

High operating costs, fragmented markets, and restrictive policy environments across the continent limit the competitiveness of African airlines and their capacity to scale.

In many jurisdictions, aviation remains heavily taxed, with levies on fuel, spare parts, training equipment, and passenger tickets eroding margins and discouraging investment. Compounding these issues is the limited availability of certified training institutions capable of producing sufficient numbers of pilots, maintenance engineers, and technical specialists.

In countries where such facilities exist, their graduates are frequently drawn to better-paying opportunities in the Gulf, Europe, and North America. This talent outflow, while not new, is likely to intensify as global operators accelerate recruitment to meet the projected surge in demand.

For African carriers, many of which already operate at a disadvantage, this dynamic presents a real risk of capacity erosion. The inability to retain or replace skilled personnel could undermine safety, reliability, and long-term operational sustainability. However, for African states and airlines willing to respond proactively, there is an opportunity to reposition the aviation sector as a core economic enabler and invest in workforce development as a matter of national and regional priority.

This would require a coordinated approach across several fronts. First, expanding the training ecosystem is critical. Governments, in partnership with the private sector and international development agencies, must invest in the establishment and accreditation of training institutions, both for pilots and technicians. These facilities must be capable of delivering instruction to globally recognised standards and should be supported by regulatory reforms that streamline certification and licensing processes. Second, regional policy harmonisation is essential.

The slow implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), continues to limit cross-border efficiency and scalability. Greater liberalisation of airspace and a reduction in ownership restrictions could enable consolidation or cooperation among African carriers.

Third, targeted fiscal reforms could play an enabling role. Reducing or rationalising aviation-specific taxes and charges, particularly those that directly affect training costs, would support human capital development and improve the cost base for airlines seeking to expand. Finally, international partnerships will be necessary to bridge immediate capacity gaps.

A Uganda Airlines plane. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

Reflecting on Uganda Airlines, the airline has suffered the burden of the legacies, often as a breeding ground for technical skills, “poached” at a premium.

The airline still must skill, upskill, reskill, and cross-skill its people and the next generation aviators. Strategic partnerships are underway with homegrown aviation technical training institutions to ensure a skilled new crop.

The writer, Shakila Rahim Lamar Heads Corporate Affairs, PR and Sustainability at Uganda Airlines.