Bold of us to expect good services from leaders who don’t consume them

I once heard a story about a donor-funded project that sought to distribute mosquito nets to a community that was thought to be needy. The well-intentioned malaria program design had figured that the recipients would be grateful for the donations. They weren’t.

Months later, when well-paid Monitoring and Evaluation consultants showed up with log frames to capture project outcomes and outputs, they were shocked by what they found. Some of the nets had been repurposed into wedding gowns, decorative pieces, children’s clothes, curtains, tablecloths, etc.

Turns out, the community had its own methods of dealing with mosquitos and didn’t need the nets. They hadn’t been consulted during the program design phase. The donors had assumed that they knew what the problem was and went on to implement their solution. A bit like a doctor prescribing medicine without bothering to test and diagnose the ailment.

The story is common in NGO circles and is used as a warning against designing programs without the input of the intended users/beneficiaries. It is also popular in the entrepreneurship space where it is commonly referred to as Human-Centered Design. If you look around, you will find evidence of projects that were designed without the users in mind and the common denominator is that they did not deliver their intended results.

The same can be said of interventions where implementers aren’t primary consumers or users. Entrepreneurship training manuals will tell you that when you teach people about pitching their businesses, emphasize the need to make it personal. It makes the sale easier to make because, unlike drug dealers who are cautioned not to get high on their supply, one shouldn’t be selling anything (else) that they wouldn’t use.

Trainers will even urge entrepreneurs to tap into their immediate contacts – family, and friends – as primary clients before expanding their markets. The logic is the same: if your people cannot support you, why should strangers? For a long time now, Ugandans have lampooned their government’s commitment to improving the quality of basic service. The argument often made is that government officials for whom fixing the services is a duty do not use those services so they have no incentive to get them working.

Public schools and hospitals are for the poor. Those with means simply take their children or sick to private facilities that guarantee quality service and outcomes. The ones who can afford to steal a lot more have enough to send their kids and patients abroad where the chances of success are more than doubled.

It is the same with security. The proliferation of private security services is not just an indictment of the state’s inability to secure its people and their properties. It is also a message to whoever relies on state security for their safety to do so at their own risk.

That is why the government’s proposal to require heads of public schools to enroll their children as students in the same schools is raising eyebrows. According to the Prime Minister, the best way to solve the issue of the floundering quality of education is for those overseeing implementation to have literal skin in the game. Predictably, it has caused quite a stir, yet, as long-term pronouncements go, this would be the real game-changer. It would be the first step in getting Ugandans to build confidence in their government.

As things stand, there are no pretenses between the government and its people. It is a marriage of convenience where citizens deal with the government when they need to and the government always seems to act against the interests of its people. But it would also have some interesting policy and political ramifications because as you would imagine, the agitation would soon escalate to demanding that government officials and politicians have their kids in government schools. That would then be extrapolated to the health sector so that those in charge of allocating funds and running the operational stuff get first-hand experience of the health sector.

All of this is of course wishful thinking because that is what we thought Covid-19 lockdown and the closure of international airspace would have taught us – to invest in facilities at home. But clearly, we learned and forgot nothing from that period because as soon as the world reopened, educational and medical tourism was back in vogue for your favorite African bourgeoisie. And when they do that, they leave nothing to fall back on.