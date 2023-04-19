Break language barriers to promote digital platforms

Farmers in Uganda seeking to understand the weather forecast in order to make reasonable decisions on when to plant or harvest crops can always turn to their phones. Teenagers troubled by some healthcare-related questions can easily find answers through their mobile phones. A mother trying to rush her sick child to hospital can navigate around Kampala’s usual traffic gridlock by turning to the phone in search for the easiest and smoothest route. And a local businessman who has no time to queue up in banking halls can simply use online banking digital applications right in the comfort of his living room. All these experiences point to an easier life. There is one challenge though: nearly all the digital applications in Uganda are designed in English – a language that many people in the country may not fully comprehend.

In today’s digital age, access to technology has become a key factor in the overall development of any society. However, despite the advancements made in technology, the use of digital platforms in many parts of the world, including Uganda, is often hindered by a number of barriers.

One of these barriers is the high cost of computer and smart phone handsets, which can limit access to these devices for many individuals and households. Additionally, the cost of internet services is prohibitively high, making it difficult for people to connect and stay online.

Finally, the high cost of electricity required to power these devices can also be a significant barrier, particularly in regions where access to reliable electricity is limited.

The recent statistics, according to Twaweza’s Sauti Za Wananchi, a nationally representative survey in Uganda, show that increasingly in 2023, the majority of the Ugandans get information through making physicals visits to an office of interest. And when it is information related to a public or government office, 86 percent will make a physical visit as their first option with 6percent opting for the phone, three percent their LC1 and 1 percent will first opt for the online.

Ultimately, the option of making physical visits leads to the loss of productive time, which could have been spent in other money-generating activities. In other remote areas, some people that opt for physical visits spend money in transport to get to government officials, where the result for their effort is not certain.

The use of online platforms saves many people time and money.

When the physical visits do not yield positive results, close to a half of the citizens opt for the phone call. This is a plausible indication that to expect successfully usage of the e-platforms among the general public, especially with government offices, the experience with the physical visits has to be reliable. Research has found that positive customer experiences can lead to increased use of self-service technologies such as online resources (Bolton et al., 2004).

Based on UBOS data 2020, the literacy rate of Uganda, at 76 percent, shows that there is room to grow digital usage. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, literacy is the ability to understand and employ printed information in daily activities at home, work, and in the community to achieve one’s goals and develop one’s knowledge and potential.

However, internet usage is higher among the wealthier and educated who also display higher levels of English literacy, highlighting the need to make digital applications accessible to everyone, regardless of their literacy level.

The fact that more than 5percent of Ugandan households speak at least one of the following languages frequently at home - Luganda, Runyannkorerukiga, Lusoga, Leblango, Ateso, Runyoro-rutooro, Lugisu, Lugbara, and Lebacholi - provides an incentive for developers to create digital applications in these languages. This will not only cater to the needs of the majority but will also be a step towards promoting inclusivity and diversity in the digital world.

It is essential to have digital applications in local languages if we are to improve equality for all. It is also essential that the sources of information or services are known to Ugandans especially at the local government level so that they are able to utilise or inquire about these services such as the development programs, e-service platforms etc.

Short of this, it will be hard to see a rise in satisfactory usage of digital platforms without the use on intermediaries such as internet cafes who may also pose a threat to digital safety.