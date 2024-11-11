Breaking barriers for women with hearing impairment

The majority of women and girls with hearing impairment in Uganda continue to face significant challenges in accessing sexual and reproductive health services (SRHR).

As a Ugandan researcher and professional sign language expert, I have been investigating why women with hearing impairment seeking SRHR information and services from health centres encounter these hurdles. My recent study finds that the women, especially blamed nurses for the negative experiences due to the rude responses they employed.

But the most impactful is the lack of sign language interpreters in health centres across Uganda. This prevents women who have hearing impairment from getting relevant information on reproductive and sexual education.

Doctors and nurses have difficulty understanding patients with hearing impairments. This can lead to misdiagnosis and drug abuse.

Moreover, language differences increase the patients’ likelihood of missing medical prescriptions and appointments, especially on antenatal services and continuation of contraceptive methods.

An attempt to address challenges in SRH was made in the Health Sector Strategic Plan III, 2010/11-2014/, which prioritised sexual and reproductive health, focusing on strengthening information, education, and communication activities about sexual and reproductive health.

However, the sexual and reproductive needs of women with hearing impairment were not captured in the policy.

Several strategies for communicating SRHR information can be deployed in reaching out to women and girls with hearing impairments in the country. These must be tailored specifically to the needs of these women and girls. There is need to understand that deaf people listen with their eyes. Therefore, visual interpretation is the most useful tool they have to communicate and receive information. For instance, incorporation of posters together with drawings, text and displaying them in all health centres and hospitals.

Secondly, developing simple dramatic skits and performing these at community levels, purchasing dolls as awareness tools for demonstration at schools, community and health centres. Practical classes using menstruation pads, maternal health services, and contraceptive use on dolls would help persons with hearing impairment learn how to manage their menstrual health and hygiene.

Much more needs to be done. As it stands now, no policy or practice exists to promote and recognise sign language in Uganda. But I am hopeful my research findings will inform policy-makers and development partners, both nationally and internationally, on the importance of sign language to direct planning and implementation of various components of sexual and reproductive health as well as monitor and evaluate service availability, accessibility, acceptability, quality, and utilisation among deaf women and girls in Uganda.

There is also little to no potential collaborative efforts, including strategies such as reaching out to companies and government entities to encourage them to fulfil their legal obligations to accessibility and human rights. For now, awareness strategies should start with the deaf community and leadership.

There is hope, I have already started disseminating my research and engaging government entities, academia, and leadership and the reception has been exciting and welcoming.

