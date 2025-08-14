Breastfeeding is smart economics

The first 1,000 days of life are not only critical for the child, but also an important window for providing mothers with the support they need to breastfeed successfully.

This is on account of the enormous benefits of breast milk. World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year in the first week of August, and it recognises breastfeeding as a powerful foundation for lifelong health, development, and equity.

World Breastfeeding Week will shine a particular spotlight on the ongoing support women and babies need from the healthcare system through their breastfeeding journey.

Breastfeeding offers children unparalleled health and brain-building benefits. It has the power to save the lives of women and children throughout the world, and the power to help national economies grow through lower health care costs and smarter workforces.

Yet many societies are failing to adequately support women to breastfeed, and as a result, the majority of the world’s children—along with a majority of the world’s countries—are not able to reap the full benefits of breastfeeding.

According to the infant and young child feeding policy guidelines, 2021, it recommends that all mothers start breastfeeding their infants within the first one hour of delivery, and continue doing so exclusively for the first six months, unless there are prevailing medical reasons.

Babies who are breastfed within the first one hour of birth and thereafter continued breastfeeding for two years or even more years have a better chance of surviving infections and gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhoea.

In Uganda, early initiation of breastfeeding over the years has increased from 66 percent in 2016 to 82 percent in 2022, according to the nutrition situation report UDHS 2016 and 2022.

The findings however, demonstrate some worrying trends. For example, children in rural households who were initiated to breast milk within an hour after birth (82 percent) were slightly higher than children in urban households (81 percent).Similarly, more children born to mothers without any formal education (85.9 percent) were initiated on breastfeeding within one hour compared to mothers with post-secondary education (81.1 percent).

This calls for a deeper interrogation of why educated and urban women are not initiating their children, yet the assumption would be that they have access to all information about the benefits of breastfeeding.

Every mother needs to access support and information she needs to breastfeed as long as she wishes to do so. This calls for investment in skilled breastfeeding counselling, enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, and creating environments—at home, in healthcare, and at work—that support, protect and promote breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is not just about doing what is right; it’s also smart economics.

While “breast milk is best” for lifelong health, it is also excellent economics. Breastfeeding is a child's first inoculation against death, disease, and poverty, but also the most enduring investment in physical, cognitive, and social capacity. When we nourish a child, we drive future economic growth. Breastfeeding is one of the best investments in global health, every $1 invested in breastfeeding generates $35 in economic returns.

To strengthen institutional support for breastfeeding, the Government of Uganda adopted the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative. This initiative aims at promoting, supporting, and protecting breastfeeding and ensuring that mothers and babies receive the best possible care for optimal infant feeding.

The BFHI aims to transform maternity facilities into centres of breastfeeding support and expand that support into neonatal, paediatric, and community health services. This involves equipping mothers with the skills to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of life and continue breastfeeding for two years and beyond.

This year, as part of the celebration of the Breast Feeding Week, 22 health facilities will be accredited as baby-friendly in Adjumani and Kiryandongo districts, with funding from German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO). This is a contribution towards government commitment of reaching 50 percent of health facilities providing maternal and newborn services by 2025.

For a breastfeeding mother, hygiene is a must.

This World Breastfeeding Week should provide an opportunity for reflection and celebration.

Reflecting on our individual and collective contribution towards supporting breastfeeding and celebrating mothers who, against all odds, initiate the children to breastfeeding within first one hour and continue breastfeeding to two years and beyond.

The writer, Peter Eceru, works with Action Against Hunger