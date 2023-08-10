Bridge funding gaps for vital registration

The fourth Conference of Ministers held in December 2017 in Nouakchott, Mauritania, declared August 10 the African Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day and advised member States to observe the day to reaffirm their commitment to putting in place effective registration systems.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Communities: Uniting for Stronger Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Systems,” encapsulates the urgency for collective action. In this context, Uganda faces a challenging Catch-22 situation that demands immediate attention – insufficient funding impedes a robust civil registration system, hampering the very progress we strive for.

While Africa CRVS Day marks a moment of celebration for heritage and rights, it’s essential to reckon with the reality. Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) reports an imminent hurdle - the registration of 1.4 million births and 280,000 deaths - underscored by a staggering funding gap of Shs 16.9 billion. As the nation commemorates the day, it’s time to translate celebration into actionable change by investing in the very systems that uphold rights and identity.

In the fiscal year 2023/24, an allocation of Shs3.1 billion falls significantly short, magnifying the financial challenge. This stark funding disparity of Shs20 billion undermines Uganda’s ability to ensure timely production of crucial documents like National ID cards, birth certificates, and death certificates. The intricate web of underfunding directly affects the assignment of National Identification Numbers (NINs) and technological advancements, perpetuating a cycle of inefficiency.

The 2023 CRVS Day theme’s essence reverberates - it’s time to empower communities, break the cycle, and foster unity. Inclusion of local communities, government bodies, and stakeholders is paramount to foster resilient and effective CRVS systems. By recognizing the role of every segment of society, we pave the way for comprehensive data collection, accurate recording, and seamless management of vital events.

Uganda’s progress towards a stronger CRVS system necessitates addressing budgetary limitations and operational bottlenecks. NIRA’s strategies, including staff augmentation, expanding online services, and establishing district offices, offer tangible solutions. A dedicated facility can serve as a cornerstone to fortify operations and enhance service delivery. But these efforts remain incomplete without the financial backbone required for implementation.

As Uganda embraces the theme, it converges with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Goals 16 and 17. The alignment emphasizes effective governance, data collection, and collaborative partnerships as drivers of transformative change. Supporting our CRVS systems isn’t merely an internal matter; it’s a testament to Uganda’s commitment to international development aspirations.

As we celebrate Africa CRVS Day, the rallying call echoes with urgency. Uganda’s future hinges on its ability to overcome the Catch-22 scenario - inadequate funding obstructing stronger CRVS systems, and in turn, a more empowered populace. Let’s turn this celebration into a transformational moment - by demanding increased funding for NIRA. It’s a clarion call to our leaders and policymakers to prioritize the crucial task of bridging the budget gap, fostering innovation, and guaranteeing every Ugandan’s right to a recognized identity.

Africa CRVS Day symbolizes both celebration and responsibility. It’s a day to unite, to acknowledge the hurdles, and to advocate for solutions. Uganda stands at a crossroads, and the path to a stronger future is clear - invest in CRVS, empower communities, and bridge the funding gap.