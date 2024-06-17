Bridging the divide between policy, people

Uganda’s Financial Year (FY) 2024/2025 Budget introduces the theme “full monetisation for inclusive growth,” emphasising commercial agriculture, market access, industrialisation, and digital transformation.

However, delivering these benefits to the diverse population—including traders, farmers, manufacturers, students, and unemployed graduates—remains challenging.

A total of Shs72.130 trillion was approved for FY 2024/2025 for this purpose, of which Shs34.3 billion is for treasury operations - 47.6 percent of the Budget gone. Treasure operations deal with repayment of loans, both domestic and external – principal and interest, and other financial obligations that are not directly linked to service delivery. So now we are going to spend onlyShs37.81 trillion as the actual resource to deliver the full monetisation journey.

First in line of the planned expenditure for service delivery is Human Capital Development (HCD) with Shs9.96 trillion (26.3 percent of the funds that will be available) and 23.5 percent of this aspiration will be financed externally and a huge chunk of the remaining 76.5 percent shall go to wages and salaries.

Whereas governance and security comes in second and takes 24.2 percent of the service delivery Budget, it takes 30.8 percent of the domestic revenue. What pushed the HCD programme to the first position was external funds.

The theme of the Budget, however, doesn’t in any way highlight governance or security as key drivers of full monetisation, but this programme has been consistently allocated resources handsomely.

The third programme that took a sizable bite at the Budget was Integrated Transport Infrastructure and Services. This programme raked in Shs5.19 trillion of which 65 percent of this will be borrowed. If the external funds do not come through or get delayed, like they often do, we need to hold onto the expectation of fixing Kampala roads and drainage a bit longer.

Reading from the choice of allocation for the FY 2024/2025, a year that is supposed to springboard us to full monetisation, the allocations to private sector development are 5.5 percent of the financial resource that is available to spend, agro-industrialisation with 4.4 percent, regional development with 4.2 percent and innovation, technology development and transfer with 0.9 percent.

This allocation shows a mismatch from the Budget theme for the FY2024/2025. To circumvent these mismatches, we need to plan and budget using a method of aggregation that will give us better linkage of the expenditure to the results.

The everyday person expects to see improvement in service delivery at their point of access or difficulty. However, if all (e.g a mother of a sick child, trader, middle class tax payer, peasant farmer,) witnesses in their community is late coming of civil servants at their duty stations, overcrowding at public service delivery points like hospitals, difficulty for a trader to access fiscal stimulus packages, then the well written national strategies, costed plans and budgets will remain a make-feel-good outputs for the authors and continue to drive corruption at implementation.

To show impact for the everyday person, government needs to proactively track financing against impact. For example, we are one of the few countries where poverty indication is still guided by the $1 (about Shs3,700) a day measure and we do not have active unemployment tracking mechanisms – and yet we are dead serious about increasing household incomes through targeted programmes such as emyooga and PDM etc, that are being delivered by ailing public institutions.

Let us not get lost in the numbers. If we manage to get our planners, implementers, and leaders, to know the people they are planning for, implementing for and leading, we shall not believe how fast we shall have inclusive and sustainable growth realised.