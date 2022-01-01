Briefing on North Kivu as UPDF, FARDC conduct joint operations

On December 19 or thereabouts, a former senior executive of Nation Media called me. He said he wanted to pick my insights on matters ADF. ‘What is UPDF doing in the Democratic Republic of Congo’, he asked?

He then sent me a posse of questions whose answers he said would give him some insights into the UPDF-FARDC Operation Shuuja. When I returned to Kampala, we held a very lengthy conversation. Poor soul, he seemed to have exclusively relied on media reports (most of them carried inaccuracies and lacked context.

Then he later sent me a statement signed by the spokespersons of the UPDF and FARDC. I had seen the statement and hadn’t given it a second look. I was scandalised that a statement referred to Beni as a province.

I told the former Nation Media boss that the statement was probably a fake. Otherwise how can a statement with the signature of the FARDC spokesperson refer to Beni as a province? For the gods, the FARDC spokesperson is expected to know that Beni is a city (and a territory) in Nord Kivu Province.

The former media boss insisted the statement was not fake. And then I concluded that the UPDF spokesperson may have written it without the input of the FARDC spokesperson. I called some people in the FARDC and UPDF establishments protesting these unnecessary inaccuracies. As usual, the UPDF was lacking in the management of information; which is why I was not surprised when I learnt that the UPDF spokesperson was removed from office and sent for a course in Jinja.

**************

On Friday November 16, 2012, I published a Facebook post reading titled ‘The James Kazini Territory in the DR Congo’. It read thus: Initially, the geographical area called Territoire Ituri (Capital: Bunia) was one of the administrative sub-divisions of Province Orientale (Eastern Province). Then in 1999, Brigadier James Kazini of the UPDF curved this area from Orientale and created Kibale-Ituri Province. During the DRC’s constitutional making process, (Kazini’s idea of) Kibale-Ituri Province was adopted (now known as Province Ituri) as a separate province and immortalised in the Constitution as one of the 26 provinces of the DRC (including the metropolitan territory of Kinshasa City). Now, the new Ituri Province is called Territoire de Kazini (Kazini Territory) by the Congolese.

DR Congo is divided into 26 provinces (including Kinshasa Metro). Uganda’s entire western border is shared by two provinces namely Nord Kivu and Ituri (Territoire de Kazini). Some parts of Rwanda also share a border with North Kivu. In fact Goma City, the capital city of North Kivu is just fact Rwanda’s Gisenyi Town.

Ituri is 65, 658 square kilometres while North Kivu 59,483 square kilometres. This means these two provinces cover an area more than the total surface area of Uganda (241,037 square kilometres).

The 26 provinces are farther divided into districts and or territories. Cities are divided into communes. For the sake of clarity, the provinces of Maniema (132,520 square kilometres and Capital: Kindu), South Kivu (Capital: Bukavu) and Nord Kivu (Capital: Goma) are divided into territories not districts. For the Ugandan reader, this is more like Buganda Kingdom being uniquely divided into Masaza Ga Kabaka instead of districts. Before 1988, the three provinces were part of one province called Kivu (bigger than Uganda). In addition to the six territories namely Beni, Lubero, Masisi, Rutsuru, Nyiragongoo, and Walikale, North Kivu Province also has three cities: Beni, Butembo and Goma.

The area in which the UPDF is operating is basically the other side of the Rwenzori Mountains in the River Semuliki Basin. Most of it is in Beni Territory (not to be confused with Beni City).