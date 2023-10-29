Bring back civic education

President Museveni announced recently the muscular assaults by the Uganda army on camps of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels inside the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These assaults were in the shape of an air raid which happened less than a week after ADF rebels attacked a safari vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two honeymooning tourists and their guide in Queen Elizabeth National Park, western Uganda.

A week earlier, ADF also attacked a cargo truck transporting onions, killing one civilian, and set ablaze the vehicle.

“The group of five people responsible for burning the lorry, the tourist van, and killing the two tourists with their driver is being pursued,” Mr Museveni said.

Still, fatally, in terms of patriotism, “elite” Ugandans do not care.

They are too busy with the important social media work of posting their tendentious views about the war in the Middle East. This war, which began on October 7 when Hamas announced the start of what it called “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” has consumed our elites.

Every day, like clockwork, they log onto their respective socials to voice disquiet about a region where they have no voting rights.

Meanwhile, they ignore the self-consuming fire that is the ADF’s terrorism coupled with their own indifference to it in a land where they have voting rights, but never vote!

Indeed, you cannot make this up.

However, we can turn this situation around by ensuring that such secondary ignorance is of primary concern.

This means bringing back political education in our schools. Through such education, Ugandans will be more politically literate and informed.

If you follow our elite’s commentary on the war in the Middle East, you will see how ignorant they are about geopolitics and geostrategy.

Indeed, many of them have reduced that conflict to a joust between the crescent and the cross on one side and “heathens” on the other.

Their bipolar outlook ignores several layers of global significance and rationality, thereby exposing their evergreen indifference to their own country as they bury their heads in the shifting sands of Middle Eastern conflict.

Accordingly, political education could serve as a course correction, no pun intended, if it were returned to our schools.

True, political education was bastardised by the politics of education as the ruling elite channelled chaka muchaka into political indoctrination.

Still, we forget that there is a link between a sound education and sound policy. If that education serves to induce Ugandans to be informed about Uganda and their individuated place in it.

To be sure, there is no way we can afford to keep our future (and current) generations apolitical and hope to educate them about what it takes to create a better Uganda.

Social progress, in any nation, has never occurred in isolation from politics. And the very foundation of social progress is education. So why are we separating education from politics?

Well, we can agree with former Russian leader and revolutionary Vladimir Lenin that by delinking the two vehicles of progress, “bourgeois society” is trying to ensure that we enjoy the taste of the air in our mouths, instead of a slice of paradise.

For it is easier to indoctrinate the masses by the rule of the church and the institution of private property if they are not politically conscious, Lenin said.

This is done by allowing churches at full flood while sluicing the availability of capital. So, as the billionaire J. Paul Getty once said, “the meek inherit the world, but not its mineral rights”.

If we bring back political education, however, we shall not be disinherited in this manner.