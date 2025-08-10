Broken roads, broken Mulago, broken trust. 39 years wasted?

The NRM government rarely gets high marks when it comes to social service delivery. Many Ugandans — and those are the charitable ones, — would give it a C+.

The less charitable think it deserves an F. For a government that has been in power for 39 years and will make 40 years in January 2026, that is as surprising as it is shocking. It is understandable when a new government is struggling to deliver. But what excuse does a government that has led a country for 39 years have to give for failing to deliver on issues that matter most to its people? Government officials react angrily, especially when the criticism about poor social service delivery is from the media.

They say the media is only interested in negative news. But now the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, a staunch supporter of the NRM government and one of its greatest beneficiaries, has discovered what Ugandans already knew: the roads are a mess. And in May, former Inspector General of Government (IGG) Irene Mulyagonja famously said Mulago, the national referral hospital, is just a monument. It just does not work.

Ms Among is echoing what Ugandans, angry at the crumbling infrastructure, tried to highlight in 2023 when they flooded social media with photos of Kampala roads with huge potholes. “Most of the roads that were being worked on have been abandoned. We may need to have a report from the Ministry of Works,” she says in a video clip circulating on social media.

“The issue has always been we don't have money, but you find the Kampala–Hoima road is terrible, the Kampala–Jinja road is terrible, the Mityana–Mubende road, the Moroto road, the Kafu — all those roads” are in a poor state.

She goes on: “We want to understand what is happening. The Masaka road — even just connecting from Mbarara to Bushenyi to Sheema — the road is bad and you wonder what is happening. We allocate money [but] the roads are not being worked on. Where is the money going?” That question raises even more questions. If the money is allocated and disbursed, why are road contractors, whose principal objective of building roads is to make money, abandoning the roads? Does the government really have money to pay its bills?

This past May, Daily Monitor reported that works on the Busabala Road junction, where businessman Sudhir Ruparelia’s son, Rajiv, was killed in a crash after his car rammed into concrete blocks carelessly planted by the roadside, was abandoned in October 2024 over payment delays. “The Busabala Road contractor suspended the works over delayed pay.

By that time, they were demanding Shs43b, which formed part of the Shs1.3 trillion, which all contractors were demanding,” said Works and Transport minister Katumba Wamala, according to Daily Monitor. Although the minister said Parliament passed a supplementary Budget and that money had started to come in, work on all major road projects has either stalled or is slow. On Masaka–Kyotera–Mutukula and Kisubi–Nakawuka–Natete roads, clouds of dust and some road equipment are all there is to welcome road users.

A section of Kyenjojo-Kyegewa-Mubende road. Insert: President Museveni.

Since the Uganda National Roads Authority was merged with the Works ministry, things have gone from bad to worse, yet the merger sought to save money and improve service delivery. All signs are pointing to a funds crisis, but the government is raising salaries. In July, local media reported that Chief Administrative Officers had their salaries raised from Shs2m to Shs12m, while senior police officers’ salaries rose from Shs6m to Shs12m.

Only a country swimming in money can afford these astronomical pay rises. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is strapped for cash after the closure of USAID. The government seems to be flat broke. Although President Museveni keeps telling Ugandans the economy is strong, it cannot even pay government bills.

The writer, Musaazi Namiti, is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk