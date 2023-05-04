Brutality has become the modus operandi of our security forces

Last week Ugandans and the world saw ugly scenes of security officers arresting 11 opposition Woman MPs who were taking their petition to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The MPs, who were arrested outside Parliament, were protesting against the actions of Police and Resident District Commissioners who have been brutalising and stopping them from organising Women’s Day celebrations in their districts despite the “guidance” by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development instructing Woman MPs to organise these celebrations.

Recently security forces were on the spot over violently arresting the intern doctors during their peaceful demonstration. In this scuffle journalists were targeted, beaten and pepper-sprayed. Few weeks ago, we saw the brutal arrest of National Unity Platform mobiliser Fred Nyanzi while he was doing party mobilisation in Kyenjojo District. NUP is a registered political party which has a right to conduct political activities. Last month seven students of Makerere University were violently arrested as they held a press conference to denounce the university’s ban on political parties from the guild elections.

Arresting students for holding a press conference to express their concerns was illegal just like the ban on political parties itself! All these and many other incidents have been happening against opposition leaders while those in NRM enjoy their full freedom without any hindrance. The women MPs of NRM have conducted Women’s Day functions all over the country undisturbed. It has become clearer that it’s only those who support NRM that are allowed to express themselves yet freedom of assembly, expression, conscience, movement and association are provided for under Article 29 of our Constitution.

In executing this self-given unconstitutional mandate, the security forces have adopted use of violence and brutality as their standard operating procedure.

The few apologies and idle talk that these are isolated incidents of overzealous and errant security officers cannot be listened to any more, in any case actions speak louder than words!

It should be noted that injustice to anyone is injustice to everyone, by being silent on injustice the NRM leaders are feeding a monster that will swallow them!

It is delusional and self-defeating for anyone in government to imagine that Ugandans can be held at gunpoint forever.

The cases of Libya, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Sudan etc are enough reminders that violence, oppression & instilling fear are just temporary tools to prolong someone’s stay in power but cannot stop his exit when the time comes!

To the regime leaders, apologists & security agencies, you will never stop opposition from existing. We are not just against the government but the system of governance. We are in opposition legitimately & we represent Uganda’s hope for a better country, we are here to stay and you will not swallow us neither will you silence us! Even when you arrest us our voices will continue to shout from the prisons, when you kill us, our ghosts will continue to haunt you!