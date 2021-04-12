Budgeting considerations for today and tomorrow

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As the economy continues to experience upturn due to the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, it is essential that businesses prepare budgets to consider future priorities, goals and resources to navigate the uncertain economic conditions and harness future growth.

Traditionally, businesses have balked from using a zero-based budgeting approach due to its tedious nature and have preferred to use an incremental budgeting approach.



This incremental approach is based on preparing a budget by starting from the previous budget or actual performance and adjusting it for some factors such as inflation rate or expected growth, among other factors.

Incremental budgeting is better suited for more stable business environment. In an uncertain business environment, where there are various changing factors, incremental budgeting can be less accurate in predicting future business performance.

In such a case, zero-based budgeting would be more ideal approach since it places less emphasis on the past.

Businesses would, in this case, need to think prospectively in terms of what is going to happen, why it is expected to happen, and how it will impact the revenues and the costs of the business.

Many businesses have subconsciously adopted the zero-based budgeting approach during the pandemic in determining what level of spending is required to support the recovery efforts of the business and uphold its status as a growing concern.

Businesses are no longer faced with the decision of whether to shift spending but rather an urgent choice of how much and where, for example, many businesses have re-allocated their travel and entertainment budget towards installing work from home capabilities for their employees.

This sudden shift to remote working has seen more businesses increase their budgeted expenditure towards building information technology infrastructure to support this new arrangement, with a reduced expenditure towards leasing and renting office spaces.

Better budgeting ideally requires companies to prepare more than one set of budgets. This calls for scenario planning, preparing a best-case scenario or a worst-case scenario.

A best-case scenario budget is where the earnings of the business presents that best outcome, if everything and all factors favour the company – colloquially “when all stars are aligned” as they would say in astrology.

The worst-case scenario should naturally reflect the reverse, albeit the extent to which the company’s interventions would prevent it from going out of business and could, for example, in this era of Covid-19 pandemic, involve factoring impact of successive pandemic waves.

In this case, businesses should ensure there is a proper assessment of which departments can endure a reduction in spending if needed or where surprise capital expenditures and unexpected cash needs may be required.

In conclusion, it is imperative for businesses to be proactive and willing to re-think their plans and budgeting if they are to remain resilient going forward. Businesses will have to adopt flexibility in budgeting by building various alternatives and contingencies into budgets.

In addition, businesses should begin shoring up the information and decision-making processes that they will require to make insight-driven decisions that promote operational efficiency and effectiveness. As the saying goes, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”



Mr Ndiko is a member of the strategy and transactions team at Ernst and Young Uganda.