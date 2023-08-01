Buganda regatta can unlock its potential





Ben Misagga

Royal regatta

The annual Buganda Royal Regatta, a boat race powered by oars amongst Buganda Kingdom is set to commence its preliminary competitions at various landing sites.

With the finale to be held at the Kisubi sand beach later in the year, this event brings together watersport enthusiasts and aims to promote the kingdom’s tourism and business destinations.

Back in 2018 when Kabaka Ronald Mutebi handed me the opportunity to lead the organisation of the regatta, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga cautioned me to grow the competition into a powerful symbol of Buganda, representing its landscape and its values.

Unfortunately, the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic meant we could not hold the tournament over the last three years.

Nonetheless, we resume this year with gusto to foster an inclusive experience and harmony with nature. The regatta on lakes and rivers has the potential to unite millions of people living along its shores, not just through competition but also as an opportunity to showcase cultural tourism and business prospects.

For instance, there are more than 400 landing sites in Buganda, but aside from fishing, few economic activities unite these communities. So, the regatta presents a unique opportunity to create economic prospects, both in business and as a platform for people to pursue careers in watersports.

Drawing inspiration from my experience in South Africa, Egypt, and Spain, where boat racing is a full-time sport for thousands of participants, it becomes evident that such endeavours can be pursued as a viable profession, similar to top footballers.

From a cultural perspective, regattas in the developed world resemble a carnival-like experience that can last for 10 days and is booked well in advance.

Therefore, to tap into the regatta’s dormant potential and nurture young talents at the landing sites, the organising team plans to bring about a mindset change in how people perceive the event. It is not merely a competition but a platform to showcase the richness of Buganda’s cultural heritage and the untapped business opportunities that lie within. By embracing a long-term vision and adopting successful models from other countries, the regatta can become a must-attend annual showcase, attracting not just locals but also tourists from around the globe.

In fact, plans are complete to start the regatta’s preliminary rounds around various landing sites. We aim to garner at least 500 competitors across various categories. However, the focus will extend beyond numbers as we seek to empower the young men and women at the landing sites by honing their watersports skills.

With passion and dedication, these individuals can transform their passion into a sustainable career. As organisers, we are doing our best to enhance the regatta’s spectacle and entertainment value. Embracing elements of cultural displays, traditional music, dance, and arts will add an authentic touch to the regatta. Just last week, we hosted a workshop and exhibitions at Nakiwogo Landing Site, Entebbe Municipality to tip various competitors and coordinators of the event.

However, unlocking the full potential of the regatta requires full collaboration between private sector players, government bodies, and local communities. Entrepreneurs need to invest in watersport-related businesses and infrastructure. By developing the necessary facilities and amenities, nurturing local talents, and unleashing its potential, the regatta can catalyse socio-economic development in the region and ascend to international prominence.