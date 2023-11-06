Bugoma chimps can revamp tourism

After robotically surviving the Covid-19 upset for more than two years, Uganda’s tourism again faces the alleged Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) upset. The shooting and killing of two foreign tourists and one Ugandan on October 17 has hit the world spotlight news.

No doubt, this has had a knock on tourism sector, taking us back to the years of the pandemic that we and the world have tried to let go. But this incident should not be the face of the country’s tourism sector because it is common knowledge that Uganda is not just blessed with hospitable people but also has very beautiful unique God-given fauna and flora.

These protected areas are breath taking, perfect memories and life-living. Last week, I was in Murchison park for which I have many stories for the world to consider but I will focus on the underrated tourism potentials in Bugoma forest, particularly the chimpanzee social souls.

While the forest has traditionally faced challenges such as expansion of small-scale agriculture, population growth and others, the deforestation and degradation challenges remain the greatest threats to its survival.

These challenges escalated in 2016 when the Ministry of Lands issued Bunyoro Kingdom a freehold land title for a section of the forest that the kingdom claims.

Thereafter, the kingdom leased the land to Hoima Sugar Ltd. The satellite images from Maxar Worldview show that by March 3 last year, about 2,800 hectares of the forest had been destroyed.

The fact remains that 401.144 hectares of Bugoma protected area remains the largest remaining block of natural tropical forest along the Albertine Rift Valley between Budongo and Semliki playing an enormous role in preserving wildlife migratory corridors.

The forest is comprised of 257 different tree species and shrubs, 14 of which are on IUCN red list but the uniqueness is the chimpanzee population of more than 570, which potentially could make Uganda a tourist hotspot again and a revelation for Bugoma host communities to enjoy tourism-related advantages.

The uniqueness of the chimps is the high social behaviour. They live with communities. The forest has other animals and birds that everyone would love to see. They sleep in trees particularly the Ugandan ironwood tree that offers the firmest and stable place of comfort whilst building themselves nests of leaves. They live in tropical rainforests.

This tourism opportunity is ours to lose amid the alleged ADF backline. The continued sugarcane plantation, illegal charcoal burning, oil and gas developments and others will keep destroying the forest and natural habitat of chimpanzees, which could be the face of the tourism sector.

It contributes nearly 10 percent to the country’s GDP and is responsible for 23 percent of exports as well as earnings of as much as $1.6b and also employs more than 667,000 people.

I urge our government to work with organisations and host communities to build awareness about the threats chimpanzees face, develop action plans to preserve their habitats, and help community members to develop alternative livelihoods that do not jeopardise the animal’s habitat.

These threats are being driven due to lack of sufficient information on the green economic alternatives that can be harnessed while protecting the forest. If these alternatives are not developed, more sections of the forest could be destroyed due to competing land use interests.

I commend the National Environment Management Authority for the ordering Hoima Sugar in September last year to restore the degraded part of Bugoma. To secure the future of chimpanzee in Bugoma, we must appreciate the laws under the Uganda Wildlife Act cap 200. #Let us bird watch and walk nature in Bugoma.