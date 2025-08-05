Building a legislative culture

Some years back, I appeared before a parliamentary committee to offer input on a highly contentious Bill. Before my session began, I had the opportunity to sit through others. What I witnessed was telling.

Most of the public submissions came with an undertone of confrontation — as if the Members of Parliament were adversaries trying to sneak a bad law past an unsuspecting public.

It was only when the committee chair interjected with a reminder that the goal of such public hearings was not to “win an argument” but to improve a Bill with stakeholder insight that the tone started to shift.

Still, I could tell that many in the room remained unconvinced. This left me wondering: how many Ugandans know that these avenues for engagement exist? And if they do, is it only when a Bill touches a national nerve that we choose to get involved? The wider issue at play goes beyond any individual Bill or committee.

Our national attitude toward lawmaking is reactive. We engage when it is too late, when the damage has either been done or is in motion. A more proactive culture would involve broad civic interest in how laws are crafted, long before they are passed.

Parliament, for its part, is not without fault. Many MPs are inundated with numerous legislative, constituency, and oversight responsibilities. It is, therefore, not surprising that they sometimes rely heavily on technical input, often from ministries or external consultants, to analyse complex policy questions.

This dependency, while necessary, is not always ideal, especially if the technical advisors have underlying interests or blind spots.

The consequences of rushed or under-scrutinised legislation are not theoretical. We have lived them. Currently, Parliament is debating the National Local Content Bill, 2024, which is a much-needed piece of legislation aimingto prioritise Ugandan goods and services in public procurement and large-scale investments.

Yet, once again, many citizens remain unaware or uninvolved, despite the fact that the outcome will directly impact Ugandan businesses, job creation, and economic sovereignty. The journey of this Bill is telling: its 2022 version was passed, returned by the President, reconsidered, passed again, and ultimately withdrawn in 2023 by its mover after too many amendments.

Despite national relevance, the public conversation remained largely limited to business lobbies. If past experience is anything to go by, we may not hear a robust public conversation until implementation raises uncomfortable questions.

The Information and Communications Bill, 2023, is on a similar trajectory. It proposes broad reforms in media regulation, broadcasting, and digital oversight. Yet most Ugandans remain unaware of its contents, or of how it could affect press freedom and data privacy.

Civil society has raised alarms, but in the absence of national engagement, Parliament continues deliberations with limited public scrutiny. These Bills reveal a pattern that citizens tend to respond only when laws have already taken shape or when they start to hurt.

This reactive posture undermines participatory democracy and exposes the public to unintended consequences. Across the globe, parliaments in countries like Kenya and South Africa have made strides in making legislative processes more participatory. In South Africa, major Bills go through public consultations across multiple provinces, with documented responses.

Kenya has leveraged digital tools and county-level forums to involve citizens early in the process, strengthening trust and transparency. Uganda’s Parliament has made attempts to open up , including livestreamed plenary sessions and a somewhat active social media presence.

But these alone are not enough. If Parliament is to serve the public interest in a lasting way, it must invest in building an institutional culture that demands rigour, values consultation, and integrates civic education.

It must also hold space for non-adversarial input from citizens, academia, and civil society. But even more critically, the public must shift its posture. It is not enough to protest after the fact.

We must develop a national conscience that takes interest in the formation of law , not just its aftermath. Laws are not meant to simply be tools of governance and control, but instruments of vision. If we are indifferent at the point of their crafting, we forfeit our voice in shaping the country’s future.

Firefighting is costly. It wears out institutions, exhausts public goodwill, and leaves a trail of unintended consequences.

Uganda needs a legislative culture that anticipates, includes, evolves and recognises Parliament not as a battleground, but as a commons where the people’s interests are carefully weighed and fiercely defended.

Ms Evelyne Naikoba is a governance & strategy specialist.