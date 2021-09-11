Building a secure fintech ecosystem

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The National Payment Systems Policy (NPSP) for Uganda was approved by Cabinet on the December 22, 2017 but only took effect recently. The NPSP aims to promote the safety and efficiency of payment systems in Uganda, with a view to fostering financial sector stability and economic growth mostly amongst the banking and the FinTech sector.

FinTech refers to the integration of technology into offerings by financial services companies to improve their use and delivery to consumers. It primarily works by unbundling offerings by such firms and creating new markets for them.

According to Fortunly, the number of global FinTech companies has grown to 1,463. In its 2020 African tech startups funding report, Disrupt Africa identified 99 FinTech companies across 11 countries that raised some form of external funding from investors.

Uganda has seen an increasing number of Fintechs over the last five years; a 2018 report by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) titled ‘Fintech in Uganda’, of the 550 currently and previously listed start-ups in Uganda on Venture Capital for Africa, only 71 are considered as FinTechs. For a FinTech company to survive in a competitive environment, it must have a secure and efficient payment system that helps to maintain financial stability by preventing or containing system-based risks.

Therefore, payment systems are being placed in the central banks’ core functions to contribute to financial stability, support open market operations as a monetary policy transmission mechanism, and to maintain confidence in the national monetary unit – in terms of its value (monetary policy) and circulation (payment systems).

However, several safety and efficiency concerns have been raised regarding payment systems in Uganda. The concerns mainly relate to the potential for fraud, operating system failures, consumer protection issues and lack of licensing criteria for those who intend to enter the payment systems arena among others.

All these factors affect the realization of a safe and efficient national payment system; hence the reason for NPSP to come in and regulate the sector. This however, I believe should be a thing of the past as FinTechs have a goldmine of data generated from the huge transactions of consumers they deal with. This is powerful for analytics and should be used to guide them to innovate the right products that address existing financial inclusion market challenges. It seeks to enable FinTechs to innovate solutions that facilitate cross-network financial transactions at minimal risks to enhance access to financial services.

This is where data centres come into play to integrate easily and offer seamless service provision to their clients, mostly within the banking and FinTech sector.

Data centre facilities allow connectivity and cloud service providers to connect and provide fast and uninterrupted services to their clients, thereby enabling Fintech companies to integrate easily with telecoms and banks to facilitate easy payments and access to financial services. There is also an opportunity to Leverage the internet exchange point that facilitates direct peering to allow cross-connection with banks, telecoms, and government organizations under the same roof.

Risks that come with peering over the internet such as cybersecurity risks, red tape, bureaucracy, performance, and latency are hence fourth reduced. Carrier and Cloud-Neutral Data Centres have become the centre stage of the digital revolution and will be the heartbeat of the FinTech ecosystem going forward.

To better navigate shifting landscapes, help businesses embrace and drive the transition to a digital future and unmask the power of technology, I believe that with proper regulation and support from all stakeholders, Uganda’s FinTech sector is set to soar as the future is digital!

Mr James Byaruhanga is the General Manager – Raxio Data Centre.

