Busia, Jinja, Aswan and Sharm El-Sheikh: The Road to COP27

Author: Ashraf Swelam. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • COP27 is Africa’s greatest opportunity to lead the conversation on climate change to meaningful and practical ends.

It was a sunny day in beautiful Busia, where I spent a full day last week. The main purpose of my visit was to hand over a $6 million solar power plant to the Ugandan government and the leadership of Busitema University on behalf of the Egyptian government and people.

