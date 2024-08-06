Businesses should invest in AI-powered communication

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the world’s attention, permeating businesses across all sectors at an astonishing pace. Embracing AI technologies is essential for businesses to remain competitive and meet the evolving demands of customers in an increasingly digital age.

AI-driven innovation is poised to catalyse significant transformations in traditional sectors such as banking and retail, ushering in more personalised experiences and innovative consumer approaches.

This transformation will reshape operational dynamics in numerous ways. By deciphering individual preferences, behaviours, and purchasing patterns, the banking and retail sectors can offer tailored product recommendations, targeted promotions, and customised services, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

AI-driven automation will streamline processes and reduce manual workloads in both banking and retail operations, crucial from an operational cost perspective. With AI-powered insights, retailers and banks can increase revenue and market share, identifying high-value customers, predicting purchase intents, and optimising pricing strategies in competitive environments.

AI-powered chatbots

AI plays a pivotal role in customer support, reducing wait times with AI-powered chatbots and offering support through the customer’s preferred channel, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.

Assessing how businesses are currently embracing AI reveals the synergy between advanced data analytics and cloud computing as a driving force behind its recent surge. Advancements in AI technology, particularly in machine learning and natural language processing, coupled with hardware designed specifically for AI purposes, have made these technologies more accessible.

The wide-scale availability of AI technology, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E through platforms like OpenAI, has facilitated its adoption among businesses, employees, and end-users alike.

AI-driven communication solutions are revolutionising customer engagement by delivering personalised, efficient, and proactive interactions, ultimately driving satisfaction, loyalty, and business growth.

By leveraging these technologies and staying abreast of the latest advancements, companies can differentiate themselves from competitors. Providing personalised engagement experiences and leveraging customer data enables businesses to provide targeted messaging, fostering deeper connections with customers.

AI-powered chatbots excel in offering instant and round-the-clock support, resolving queries promptly to ensure a seamless customer experience. Through analysing customer feedback across various channels, AI offers valuable insights to companies, enabling them to refine their strategies.

The potential for AI to elevate personalisation to the next level is immense. Imagine a customer agent that comprehends everything about your interactions, available 24/7. Such technology is now a reality, offering unprecedented levels of service.

AI-powered communication solutions like chatbots and virtual assistants are widely employed across industries, providing instant responses, assisting with product recommendations, and aiding in order tracking and appointment scheduling. The innovative use of these solutions can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

While AI holds immense promise for revolutionising industries and enhancing operational efficiency, it is not a cure-all. Proper adoption and implementation are essential to realising its benefits, as improper utilisation can result in significant waste of time and resources.

Ms Rajic is the Director of Business Strategy in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Infobip.