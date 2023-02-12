Byarugaba, do not cry, just quit

The government that hired Richard Byarugaba to head the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is arguably the most corrupt Ugandans have had since independence in 1962. Many of its top officials ― and millions of Ugandans, including Mr Byarugaba ― know this indisputable fact very well. It is an axiom of sorts.

Most people I know who care about their integrity and ethics would be reluctant to work with a horrendously corrupt government, especially if that government wants to tarnish their reputation.

For younger people who are new to the employment world and are living from hand to mouth, the urge to continue working (even when the hiring manager is corrupt) can be particularly strong. They may not have many options.

But Mr Byarugaba, who is currently being investigated over alleged corruption and mismanagement at NSSF, for which he has been serving as managing director, is not a 25-year-old. He is in his 60s and has reached retirement age, although the NSSF board, impressed by his performance, wanted him to carry on.

According to his employment history, which is readily available on the internet, he has been working for decades and has had some really plum jobs, which obviously come with not just decent but enviable pay ― to say nothing of perks.

Mr Byarugaba insists there is not a shred of truth in the allegations against him. If he is right, the real truth will prevail and triumph. He does not have to worry about anything as those accusing him of mismanagement will have a hard time producing incriminating evidence against him. He can even find another job in his retirement because there may be organisations that are ready and willing to hire someone with his track record.

During the ongoing investigation, Mr Byarugaba was quoted by this newspaper as saying: “I tried to be very strong…but..I broke down and cried for the first time because I felt that why am I being subjected to this [investigation yet] I have done a very good job?”

And you have to wonder: Why does Mr Byarugaba still want to work for an organisation where forces against him are doing everything in their power to malign him, to taint his reputation, to make him fail? Why doesn’t he quit instead of crying and let those who do not mind working with corrupt people/institutions take over?

On Twitter, Ugandans have been cracking jokes about Mr Byarugaba’s pleas to be allowed to continue in the job. Andre Israel, replying to Pauline Muwanga, joked: “Some deals are not done yet. His commission is hanging somewhere.”

But I would not be surprised if the principal reason Mr Byarugaba wants to carry on has everything to do with age. When we are in our 20s, we look at 50-year-olds as very old people.



But once we enter middle age, we realise that 50 years, even 60, are not old age. Mentally, 50-year-olds/60-year-olds will be strong and agile. Yet the world they live in wants them to believe they are past their sell-by date.

Another reason may have something to do with what Dr Maggie Kigozi, former executive director of the Uganda Investment Authority, said in 2017 in a newspaper interview: “What I have noticed about retirement is that you lose your position in society. As the UIA executive director, you would walk into a room and everyone is eager to hear what you have to say. I travelled the world. I have been to every continent. When you retire, all that suddenly goes and you’re back to ordinary.”