Can dashboard cameras solve Kampala traffic jam?

A photo shared by AIGP Asan Kasingye of a car being driven recklessly got me thinking, can this act be modified to improve orderliness on our roads and therefore reduce traffic jam? The AIGP’s caption read: “We have zoomed in and the director of traffic has taken a record of this for FNA”.

What causes Kampala traffic jams?

Besides other contributing factors like narrow roads, too many junctions over short distances, poor street and traffic lighting, wrongful parking, etc. my focus shall be limited to bad manners on the road. One common denominator of traffic jam on our roads is bad driving. So what is my proposal? Dashboard Cameras!

Let me explain. Car owners should be allowed (legally or otherwise) to install dashboard cameras to take photos or videos of suspected offenders. Dashcams come with GPS locators and time stamps that help back up the evidence. These photos and videos should then be posted to a police sanctioned website for review. The website should be open to public scrutiny, made easy to use and the officer reviewing any evidence must have their details (badge and passport photos) pinned up. The reason for this is to use the power of shaming on both ends, against the offender and the police to avoid any abuse of power.

So where is the catch?

When the offender is fined, the witness and the police share the fine. Say to a ratio of 60 percent (to the witness) and 40 per cent (to the police). In 2019, Forbes reported that many towns and cities in the US financed nearly 10 percent of their budgets from fines, most of which are traffic fines. If still in doubt, read about Singapore and fines. Well, URA and KCCA, do I have your attention? This will not only get the public involved but also reduce the police workload on the roads.

Trust me, you will definitely find many car owners willing to install dashcams. Secondly, the dashcams will help any driver involved in an accident provide evidence to strength whatever case they may have and therefore a win-win situation. I recently saw a video of a driver being lynched by boda riders over an accident altercation. If we had the dashcams, maybe the situation would have been different. After the traffic jams and accidents, we can explore the same option to curtail other public nuisance like dumping of rubbish, control of bodas, parking on pavements, etc.

Why do I think this will work?

1. The power of authority. Pick any 10 random boda riders, even with their own bikes from Kampala and dump them in that EAC country (I know you know which country I am referring to). There is a fair chance they will not behave the same way they do in Kampala. Why is that? Because in that country, the power of authority is much more visible. Available data on road safety and traffic index show a strong correlation between good behavior on the roads and law enforcement.

2. The 80-20 Rule. The Pareto Principle states that 80 percent of the effects (in this case-traffic jam) come from 20 percent of the causes (in this case poor driving). Act on the poor driving and I can promise you, “most of traffic jam problem” is solved. I hope you get this.

3. Engineering. Most physical infrastructure is built to last many years and yet the demographics and behaviour around them keep changing. In order to maintain functionality under such circumstances, we use a principle called optimisation. Simply put, it is very costly to overhaul infrastructure and yet optimal performance is still required.

Therefore, what is done is to offset the weakest part (of the problem) within the value-chain and in so doing, we improve the general performance. We can borrow and use this principle to solving traffic jam. So rather than trying to sort out all the problems that cause traffic jam, we must pick one at a time and solve it before we embark at the next one.

Especially under our circumstances of limited in funds, time and HR. I know this goes against a very common management problem in Uganda. We like to get all problems solved at the same time (at least on paper) and fail miserably at all.