Can dashboard cameras solve Kampala traffic jam?

Author, Daniel Oponya. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  •  It is important to correct bad behavior one toe at a time” and for me, dashcams are a fair start.

A photo shared by AIGP Asan Kasingye of a car being driven recklessly got me thinking, can this act be modified to improve orderliness on our roads and therefore reduce traffic jam? The AIGP’s caption read: “We have zoomed in and the director of traffic has taken a record of this for FNA”.

