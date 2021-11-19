Can our fire department deal with terror attacks?

It is no longer news that on Tuesday, November 16, suicide bombers associated with the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group affiliated to the Islamic State group, set off two powerful explosions in the heart of Kampala City, leaving a number of people dead and others nursing injuries.

Clouds of smoke quickly filled the streets of the city. Office workers and residents ran in panic as they tried to outpace the billowing debris clouds.

In the aftermath, a number of buildings and other property suffered serious damage.

These terror attacks were the latest in a string of bombings that have rocked the country in recent weeks. And from the look of things, we could, sadly, just be getting started - the worst could be yet to come!

As new details continue to emerge about these terror threats, I have been tempted to delve into recent history relating to Uganda’s response to similar threats. And this route has led me straight to the country’s fire department, an often-neglected, but a key police unit, especially in these troubling times.

While analysing the state of Uganda’s fire department, my memory quickly drew me to the fire that gutted Makerere University’s now 80-year-old iconic main administration building in September last year. The fire destroyed student records, and property worth billions of shillings.

Addressing journalists immediately thereafter, the university vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said: “The first fire trucks failed to put out the fire because they had short hoses that could not spray long distances. By the time fire trucks with cranes and long hoses arrived, the fire had already spread to nearly the entire right side of the building.”

According to eye witnesses, at some point, the fire-fighters helplessly stood and watched as the fire raged on. It was clear that they had done the best they could.

The Makerere University fire incident should have served as a wake-up call to government and the Uganda Police because it showed how ill-equipped the country was in fighting fires and emergency responses. It, therefore, gives me a serious heartache knowing that not much has since changed in the fire brigade unit even amid today’s looming terror attacks.

Uganda Police’s firefighting and rescue budget for FY2021/22 is estimated to be in the region of Shs8 billion, but I have doubts whether this will sufficiently cater for the replacement of the currently dilapidated fire equipment, and the training or retraining of our rusty firefighters.

With the current state of Uganda’s fire department, if a major terrorist attack occurred, in the worst cases like the US 9/11 attacks, I can guarantee that the emergency and rescue system would be overwhelmed almost immediately, resulting into hundreds of causalities.

The department requires an immediate overhaul, with modernised technology, reworked on-scene protocols, and enhanced training for the firefighters. In the US 9/11 attacks, if it wasn’t for the heroic efforts of the New York City Fire Department’s well-trained personnel, thousands of lives that were saved would have otherwise been lost.

We need modern-day firefighters who are trained to respond to modern-day disasters. Their expectations and competencies should go beyond fighting house or market fires but to also include hazardous materials response, and handling incidents of domestic terrorism.

I agree that all terrorist attacks cannot be prevented. However, it is important that our fire and emergency agencies promote a culture of preparedness and resilience.

But as they do that, we, the public, must also realise that every citizen has a role to play if these heinous attacks are to be prevented.

Working collaboratively as a nation, I believe we can win this battle and gain the upper hand in bringing these events to an end.