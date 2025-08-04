Can the gun be retired? Rethinking Uganda’s future

In Uganda, peace is often mistaken for silence, and silence mistaken for stability. But beneath the calm, the question lingers: Can Uganda ever truly demilitarise?

After decades of conflict, suppression, and the quiet embedding of military logic into everyday life, the line between civilian leadership and armed power has all but disappeared.

And yet, history urges us to ask whether the soldier must remain the symbol of authority or whether the civic imagination can still rise.

Uganda’s militarism is not an abstract concern. It is the residue of a long and painful struggle for power, one written not only in coups and uniforms but in civil wars that tore the country apart.

The Bush War (1981–1986), fought between Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) and Obote’s government, was not a mere rebellion. It was a full-blown civil war that redefined Uganda’s post-independence identity.

The victory of the NRA didn’t just end a regime; it established a new logic: that political legitimacy could be won and sustained through arms.

But the war did not end in 1986. It simply shifted north. For two more decades, Uganda was caught in the grip of another civil war, this time in the form of the northern Uganda insurgencies, most notoriously led by Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

What began as a protest against marginalisation turned into one of the most grotesque conflicts on the continent: child soldiers, mass abductions, mutilations, and the wholesale destruction of family and civic life. Even as that conflict faded, new threats emerged.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), once a homegrown rebellion, became a transnational insurgency with footholds in eastern DR Congo. Though no longer strictly a civil war, its roots are still Ugandan, born from discontent and state failure.

These cycles of violence have left a mark. A country that has endured this much internal warfare inevitably learns to trust the gun more than the ballot, the commander more than the commissioner. It becomes easier to deploy soldiers than to train teachers, to build barracks instead of courts.

Over time, even citizens begin to internalise this: that order comes from force, not dialogue.

But this is not destiny. It is design. There are countries, some not unlike Uganda, that have emerged from long histories of military dominance and rebuilt civic trust. Ghana, under Jerry Rawlings transitioned from authoritarian rule to civilian democracy.

Rwanda, despite its own complex militarised past, has at least begun to imagine development beyond uniformed control. Even South Africa, though flawed, placed its armed struggle behind a constitutional order that still commands reverence.

Uganda, too, can find its civic rhythm again. But it will take courage, not from soldiers, but from citizens. Courage to demand that police serve rather than punish. That Parliament legislate rather than rubber-stamp. That local government lead rather than defer.

Teachers, doctors, and engineers are trusted as the face of national service, not just generals. This is not a call for disbandment or disrespect. Uganda needs a strong and professional military. But it does not need a militarised society.

The two are not the same. Uganda’s future cannot be secured by battalions. It must be imagined by communities, led by civic virtue, and protected by institutions, not intimidation.

The greatest victory Uganda can now claim is not the capture of territory or the silencing of dissent, but the restoration of civic authority in a nation that has known too much of the gun, and far too little of the pen. The soldier has done his part. It is time to pass the baton. Ciao.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno

Political Sociologist/Writer