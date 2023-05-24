Can we have the #VisitUgandaExhibition next?

Recently, I stumbled upon a 2015 article by Foreign Policy, a news publication firm based in Washington DC reporting majorly on global affairs and current events. This particular piece analysed web searches about African states by Internet users in China and the West.

Obviously, as you would expect, most of these are largely negative. In Africa, it is poverty, violence, disease, hunger, underdevelopment, and in some cases, cannibalism which dominate searches.

Whether it is Baidu or Google, the thread of inquiries follows the same line. Searchers are wont to look up answers to questions like, ‘Why is Africa….so poor? …so backward? ….unable to develop?’

Being African and more so a Ugandan, this feature made me believe that we have ourselves to blame for the way we portray ourselves to foreigners. African netizens are more willing to sabotage international perception.

They exuberantly post all shortcomings of their nations rather than exhibit the attractions of their countries, which charm investors and tourists as reasons to visit Uganda and Africa.

In April 2023, we witnessed the culture of virtual activism grow exponentially in the Pearl of Africa. Under the hashtag #KampalaPotholeExhibition, Ugandans launched an online campaign to decry the bad state of roads in the capital, Kampala. The organisers and participants outdid themselves on this one. This exhibition even caught the attention of international media.

On April 18, 2023, Britain’s public broadcaster, BBC, published an article “Ugandans rage over roads: Not a pothole but a pond”. This is what millions of people all over the world following BBC news got to know about Uganda - bad roads!

If we Ugandans don’t come together to speak in the same voice about the beauty of our motherland along with the untold blessings of our country, no one will do it for us.

When we craved better roads, we took the initiative to rant about our city infrastructure. The whole world now knows that Uganda has no motorable roads but only ponds in the city centre.

Following the negative publicity of potholes, can we now redirect our zeal towards a #VisitUgandaExhibition campaign next? Jump on every opportunity to show the world Uganda’s good weather, wildlife and beautiful lush green scenery, fertile soils, among others.

If Ugandans decidedly work together with unrelenting enthusiasm to exhibit the beauty of Uganda and its uniqueness and market the country as they did for the #KampalaPotholeExhibition and #UgandaHealthExhibition, we all stand to enjoy the flavourful fruits of an enviable global reputation.

Our call to Uganda Communications Commission is to extend affordable Internet connectivity across the country. Ours is to exploit every opportunity to entice more and more admirers as tourists, investors or even migrants and with social media, the prospects are boundless.

Out of patriotism, let us collectively undo the damage and polish our image as a country gifted by nature.

Mr Peter Bukama Mulinzi is a Senior Six leaver of Mengo Senior School. [email protected]