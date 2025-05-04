Can we liberate our country Uganda?

"Becoming president is not a simple task. Campaigning is expensive. If you cannot raise Shs20 million for nomination, how will you manage a campaign that costs billions?

You cannot expect to campaign effectively with just Shs500,000 or even Shs100 million,” Mr Mahmoud Kazimbiraine, the chairperson of the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) electoral commission, was reported as saying by Daily Monitor. Other parties are also raising their stakes.

So the days when one could rub two pennies together, in hopes of firing up their political fortunes, are over. Today’s politics are transactional. If you are broke, elections cannot fix you. Instead, they will break you to within a fraction of your net worth. Still, this will not stop Ugandans. We have seen that politics is where the money is. That is why every last one of us knows somebody who is running for something. Yet we must demonetise our politics before the very notion of leadership is commodified to disastrous consequences. One way of doing this is by ensuring our system of governance is predicated on the idea that leadership is not a job; it is work. To be clear, 'job' refers to a specific activity that one does to earn a living. However, 'work' refers to any activity. As to the latter, ‘any activity’ can be expanded to embrace the very spirit of volunteerism.

Furthermore, such a spirit can be translated as 'humanity towards others’. This altruism could be reflected in the scope of government being right sized to match our meagre resources. That would mean, for instance, a Member of Parliament’s pay and perks being reduced to, say, Shs3m per month. This would reduce the wage differential between legislators and the president, who earns Shs3.6m.

Again, without any corresponding reduction to their duties, MPs will have to spend as much as they earn in the service of the people. This would make Parliament less attractive to the sharks and more amenable to our patriots. Subsequently, as the billions that might have been frittered away by misappropriation are saved, funds can be disbursed to create and support local industries. This will not only be achieved by subsidies and other benefits, but by a living wage. If our workers earn more, they can purchase the goods and services produced by our local industries.

This will stimulate further production to the extent that factories will be flush with cash, when compared with a government prioritising work over jobs. Where the money will be Inevitably, as a result, labour shall follow capital as Ugandans follow the money by earning their crust in local industries, simply because that is where the money will be.

As Uganda’s internal market grows to 46 million-strong, supply will exceed demand to create surplus value, in the non-Marxian sense, out of our surplus goods and services. Our treasury will grow, and so will our means to bolster public goods in the shape of roads, hospitals, national defence, public parks, and clean air, among others

Our Gross National Product will then approximate not only our material gains, but it will express the health of our children, the sustainability of our environment and the integrity of our public officials. Good governance is not a job, it is work.

Those who seek jobs should go elsewhere to mint a coin. As for the rest of us, we must promote conscience over convenience in order to do what might be unpopular but is necessary. After all, as they say, good principles only mean something if you stick by them when they're inconvenient. Let’s make good principles the principal objective of our politics.

The writer, Philip Matogo, is a professional copywriter |[email protected]