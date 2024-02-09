Cancer: The growing enemy that targets the rich, poor, young and old

Cancer, the relentless enemy that claims millions of lives globally, continues to cast a dark shadow on our world. The recent dead of the Namibian President, who succumbed to this intimidating disease, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for intensified efforts in the fight against cancer. Additionally, the news of King Charles III testing positive for cancer adds another high-profile case to the list of those affected.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is responsible for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide annually. This alarming figure reflects not only the prevalence of the disease but also the urgent necessity for global cooperation to oppose its devastating impact. The Uganda Cancer Institute, under the leadership of Jackson Orem, conducted a comprehensive survey to estimate the cancer burden in Uganda from 2017 to 2020, aiming to enhance national and regional cancer service planning.

The survey compiled data from public and private health facilities, laboratories, health care centres, and mortuary records, encompassing information such as incidence date, age, sex, address, tribe, cancer site, type, basis of diagnosis, and status at last contact.

Furthermore, the national cancer burden analysis revealed a total of 33,179 cases, with 56 percent affecting females and 44 percent males.

Cervical cancer emerged as the leading female cancer, while prostate cancer ranked highest among males. Oesophagus and liver cancers were prominent in both genders, with males exhibiting a two-fold higher risk. Childhood cancers, mainly lymphomas, soft tissue sarcomas, and malignant bone tumors, demonstrated a higher incidence in males.

Namibia, like many other nations, mourns the loss of its leader to cancer. The death of a prominent figure such as the president underscores the fact that cancer does not discriminate based on age, status, or position.

It highlights the vulnerability of individuals, regardless of their influence or power.

King Charles’ positive test for cancer further emphasises the imperative for increased awareness and early detection.

The potential impact of a royal figure grappling with cancer serves as an example for promoting regular screenings and health check-ups.

Early detection remains a crucial weapon in the fight against cancer, providing individuals with a better chance at successful treatment and recovery.

In the face of such a disaster, it is essential to acknowledge the progress made in cancer research and treatment. Breakthroughs in medical science, innovations, and increased awareness have collectively contributed to improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for many cancer patients.

However, there is much work yet to be done to make these advancements accessible to all and to find a cure that will eliminate the threat of cancer once and for all.

Governments, organisations, and individuals must unite in a concerted effort to prioritise cancer research, support patients, and enhance preventive measures.

Education about lifestyle choices that can reduce the risk of cancer, coupled with accessible healthcare and early detection programmes, will play a pivotal role in limiting the impact of this relentless disease.

As we mourn the loss of leaders and other victims, let their experiences light up or ignite a renewed commitment to the fight against cancer.

By coming together, we can overcome the challenges posed by this deadly adversary and strive towards a future where the word “cancer” no longer instills fear, but rather hope for a healthier and brighter world.