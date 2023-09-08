Carbon, caution and climate summits

Earlier this week, Kenyan president William Ruto orchestrated a remarkably successful climate summit in Nairobi, guided by the theme ‘Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World’. Distinguished world leaders, including prominent figures from esteemed institutions like the World Bank and the IMF, converged in a collaborative effort to address pressing climate issues. Notably, Uganda’s delegation, under the leadership of special envoy and former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, was an active participant in this momentous event.

The significance of Africa hosting a climate summit cannot be overstated. The continent bears the brunt of climate change’s devastating impacts, making it not just fitting but essential for Africa to play a leading role in shaping climate discussions. Africa’s unique position, as both the lowest emitter, contributing approximately 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the least developed continent on earth, underscores the complexities of its climate challenges.

Furthermore, Africa stands as one of the least exploited continents globally, concealing an array of critical resources that hold the key to jumpstarting a global energy transition. The vast untapped mineral wealth, coupled with a substantial share of the world’s arable land, present immense opportunities. Central to the summit’s agenda was the exploration of this untapped African potential, accompanied by a commitment to transcending divisive narratives in climate discourse.

The summit organisers articulated a compelling message, urging a shift away from the traditional divide between the Global North and the Global South in addressing the climate crisis. Their rallying cry emphasised the critical importance of collaboration and collective action as prerequisites for effective global climate change mitigation. Africa, with its abundant resources encompassing renewable energy, critical minerals, agricultural potential, and natural capital, stands poised to contribute significantly to global decarbonisation efforts.

By harnessing these valuable assets, Africa can drive its sustainable growth while simultaneously meeting the global demand for renewable energy. Furthermore, the continent beckons as a fertile ground for international capital investment, facilitating decarbonisation initiatives while bolstering local economic development.

Indeed, it is laudable that Africa has taken the initiative to lead discussions on green growth. However, amid these optimistic aspirations, a stark reality emerges. While Africa aims to play a central role in shaping a greener future, recent developments in the oil market have raised concerns.

During the same period as the summit, OPEC countries opted to reduce crude oil production, resulting in a decrease in the global oil supply. The basic economic principle of supply and demand came into play, pushing oil prices upward. This spike in oil prices had a direct and immediate impact on consumers, particularly motorists in Uganda, who witnessed a substantial rise in fuel prices. The ripple effect of these price hikes weighed most heavily on the shoulders of the poorest segments of the population. This scenario underscores the significant challenge facing both Africa and the world at large. The question that emerges is how to navigate the transition to green energy without burdening the world’s most economically vulnerable. It prompts us to ponder the equity of the global financial system, which often follows the adage, “to him who has, more shall be given, and to him who does not have, even the little he has shall be taken away”.

In essence, the challenge lies in crafting a just transition that ensures the shift toward green energy is both effective and equitable.

As Africa strives to lead the way in green growth and climate finance solutions, it must also advocate for a fair and inclusive transition that accounts for the socio-economic disparities within its borders and around the world.

President Ruto’s climate summit marked a significant step forward in the ongoing dialogue about our planet’s future. It serves as a reminder that while the path to a greener future is essential, it must be one that leaves no one behind, ensuring that the transition is both environmentally responsible and socially equitable. There can be no green revolution feast without the fossil fuel industry at the table. By embracing this dual imperative, the world can truly have a sustainable and prosperous future for all.