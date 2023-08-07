Carol and Clare: May you stay on course in the next chapters too

I have often mourned about one or two women leaving the newsroom and media work. When Margaret Vuchiri left the Daily Monitor as managing editor to ‘do other things’, I took to this page to mourn and declare my broken heart and thank Margie for her excellent work.

Margie turned into the ultimate comforter, and helped me to appreciate that rather than mourn, I should celebrate, because it means there is growth and they are moving on to greater things. In that spirit, I will today celebrate two remarkable women in media whose talents have blessed us.

Someone once complained that I only celebrate the female journalists who exit. That is because the media is a unique place with peculiar challenges for women. While there are shared frustrations and challenges for both men and women, it’s different for women.

While at the Daily Monitor, Carol Beyanga was moving on ‘to other things’, Clare Muhindo of the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) was also transitioning. Both Carol and Clare, I have had the pleasure of working with through my service in the boards of the organisations they work for. I will personally miss them, their energy and commitment to work.

Carol has served Daily Monitor and ultimately Nation Media Group for 20 years. Soft spoken and quick in speech, Carol is an amazing editor. I met her several years ago when she was the managing editor of the Daily Monitor. We have over the years, learnt a lot from each other and shared many platforms to speak about our two great passion – journalism and women in media. She would later serve as head of digital and eventually, partnerships, mentorship and monetisation.

Carol will be missed at NMG. Hopefully, the passion she ignited for mentorship will see more women join the NMG newsroom and stay. There have been a number of deliberate efforts to ensure there is a gender desk in the newsroom and better story-telling, that accounts for increased voices of women and more women in the newsroom. We are still not yet there but should create more room for female talent.

It was Carol who first highlighted how in public affairs, women were largely in health and education, but when it comes to say, infrastructure, Parliament, politics, and policies, it’s mostly the men writing about those and reporting about those. ‘And who are they talking to, they are talking to the men who are involved in those sorts of situations. I feel we should change that by getting women to write about those stories. And then also getting them to talk to women because there is a way that it changes perception’. I have ultimately seen it over and over.

Indeed, when we begin to see women writing important stories and engaging women in public space, we begin to feel like it is something worth being interested in. My hope is that there will be more people, not just women, supporting the inclusion of women as part of the daily stories we tell, told creatively with gender sensitivity.

Clare brought that point on creative content home for us at ACME. She embraced online content creation and did her best, beyond the call of duty. She will be missed at ACME. Easy to engage with, Clare horned her skills and put it to good use. It is not a surprise that she found a new space to put her skills to good use.

Clare has helped me appreciate what it means to grow and encourage women to be their best in media work and media support. She is a good testament to the saying that women are everywhere. There are good women if you look for them and put them to good use. All we have to do is create an environment in which our young women can see opportunities to be their best, to be better human beings and excellent professionals. We all have a role to play in our various institutions and spheres of influence.

There are also role models out there, willing to be an open book for those who wish to learn and stay relevant. Carol and Clare are part of those role models all around us.

I learnt from Carol that you can be an excellent female journalist, a great wife and wonderful mother. She made it all effortless and admirably. There is no need to choose one over the other. Our task is to ensure the environment favours those who make the choice to pursue carrier, marriage and motherhood. We have to be deliberate about creating more room and supportive space for them. I thank Carol and Clare for being committed to journalism and media development respectively. As the legendary Tina Turner once said, ‘my legacy is that I stayed on course…from the beginning to the end, because I believed in something inside of me’. May you stay on course in the next chapters too. Thank for your excellent service to humanity and country.