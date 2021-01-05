Case for annulling presidential election

By Patrick Barasa More by this Author

A familiar streak of judicial decisions in the negative, to prayers to the Supreme Court to vitiate three of the past presidential elections in 2001, 2006, and 2016, may have forced a big section of Ugandans into a state of prejudice against the Supreme Court, which consists in the supposition that the court is packed with “cadre” justices who are always eager to rule in favour of the incumbent.

That might not be a meritorious charge.

I defer and claim that the Supreme Court’s previous decisions had nothing to do with cadreship, but with a section in the Presidential Elections Act, which bars it from annulling a presidential election without proof of two elements: (a) evidence of violation of the Presidential Elections Act and (b) if the violations are proven, to further prove that they had a substantial effect on the result of a presidential election.

During the 2001, 2006, and 2016 elections, violations of the law were proved; there was bribery, there was ballot stuffing; there was intimidation of voters; there was many other ills.

Yet in particular, in the 2001 and 2006 petitions, although the bench unanimous concurrence that the law was violated, it nonetheless conflicted about whether or not the violations affected the results in a substantial way to warrant nullifying the result.

The substantial effect rule is, therefore, the common thread running through the previous decisions and appears to be the roadblock standing in the way of getting terribly organised presidential elections voided.

The Presidential Elections Act does not define what constitutes substantial effect, which has in the recent past exposed the court to an ideological division; between on the one hand, those who favoured the use of a quantitative test (Jusices s Benjamin Odoki, Bart Katureebe, etc.) and others who favoured the use of a qualitative test or value judgment (Justices Kanyeihamba, Arther Oder, etc) - as the reasonable means of proving whether the effect of violations were substantial or not to guide court’s decision to annul or to uphold a presidential election.

The ideological schism on the Bench resulted in each camp defending its viewpoint and attacking the other, and relying on only its narrow viewpoint to decide a case.

But herein lies the problem; an ideologically-based interpretation could lead to a wrong judgment.

Justices who stick to the dogma that the effect of violations must be quantified may end upholding a very badly staged election, which wrestles to the ground the very wisdom of holding elections should the violations be of such a nature that they can’t be translated into numbers.

Based upon the quantitative ideological bent, a court can uphold an election during which hundreds of thousands, even millions of voters were intimidated from voting, just because it is impossible to prove the quantitative effect of intimidation on the result of the election.

Conversely, those who adopt the view that substantial effect is a matter of value judgement, not numbers, many end up upholding an election which was generally well conducted, yet the few violations significantly impacted the results.

Ideological divisions on the bench do not end in truth, nor do they lead to just decisions.

Should the present electoral process drag out to the Supreme Court, which is likely; the current Bench has a duty to apply the substantial effect rule based not on ideological schisms that afflicted its predecessors, but on pragmatism, according to which no single test is applicable for all nature of violations of electoral law, but each is useful depending on the nature of violations.

There are violations that result in over-counting/under-counting of votes or over-tallying/under-tallying. Basic sense dictates that violations of such a nature can be quantified and their effect on the result of a presidential election ought to be mathematically determined.

However, there are violations whose effect on the result cannot be mathematically calculated (blocking candidates from campaigning, voter intimidation, voter bribery, etc).

Those require a qualitative approach; a value judgment to determine their effect, and not on the result but on the quality of a presidential election.

In the Morgan case, Lord Denning laid down grounds, which enjoin a court having cognisance of an election question, to be pragmatic.

Denning taught that a court can annul an election on any of the following grounds, which calls for applying either a quantitative test or a qualitative test depending on the nature of the violations:

- If the election was conducted in substantial disregard of the law as to elections, regardless of whether or not the result was affected (qualitative test), or

- If the election, although conducted substantially within the law, but if there were minor violations which affected the outcome (quantitative test), or

- If the election, although conducted substantially within the law as to election, but with breach rules or a mistake at the polls in ways that affected the result (quantitative test).



