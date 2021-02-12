Case of user privacy abuse  by social media networks 

By Brian Mukalazi More by this Author

In 2019, the United States Federal Trade Commission imposed an eye-popping penalty of $5 billion against tech-giant Facebook for deceiving its users – in the United States - about the company’s ability to control the privacy of their personal information.

This unprecedented $5 billion penalty is the largest ever imposed on any company or organisation in the world for violating consumers’ privacy or data security. It is also one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the US government for any violation.

The magnitude of the above penalty caught many by surprise, but the nature of the offence in itself was no shocker. The massive influx of personal information that has recently become available on social media sites has put user privacy at a huge risk of misuse by the site administrators.

Majority of these sites, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube , operate advertising-based business models through which most of their revenues are generated. This has led to distribution of vast amounts of user information to advertising and Internet tracking companies by the site operators without users having a single clue.



Have you ever wondered why you receive online adverts on your personal Internet platforms for the stuff you usually buy or consume in the real world?

Well, social media networks can track people as they buy things on the Internet and then circulate the news of their private purchases to advertisers. They import not only the information of those signed up for their services, but also data for their friends.

In the case of Facebook, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp have further bolstered the company’s current social media dominance and also made it much easier for them to access and share users’ personal data.

Last month, when WhatsApp issued a new privacy policy, it prompted a fierce backlash from many users. It was widely interpreted to mean that WhatsApp would be sharing more sensitive personal data with its parent company Facebook.

WhatsApp later clarified that the new policy would only affect the way users’ accounts interact with businesses and will not affect the content of their chats since they will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.

However, many users remain skeptical because of Facebook’s earlier announcement that it aims to integrate the messaging systems of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in the future.

One of the gravest fears associated with social media platforms today, is the concern regarding their ability to access users’ emails and phone contact lists. Peoples’ identities have often been revealed to others without their permission.

In this regard, a feature like Facebook’s ‘People You May Know’ can only confirm our worst fears. This feature has raised a lot of controversies in the recent past: In one case, a sex worker found Facebook recommending her clients who did not know her true identity while in another, a sperm donor got a suggestion for the biological child he was never supposed to meet. But the big question remains: What information is Facebook looking at to come up with those recommendations?

As governments, including Uganda’s, ponder about the required steps to counter this new threat, individual users should be advised to act more cautiously when using or sharing information on these platforms. Let us not forget that privacy violation is a threat to human rights!

Mr Charles Bichachi returns next week.

Mr Mukalazi is the country director of Every Child Ministries Uganda.

bmukalazi@ecmafrica.org