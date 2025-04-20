Cash bonanza and parliamentary absurdity

Last week, this intrepid newspaper, otherwise called the ‘enemy paper’ by the President of Uganda, reported the predictable: on the heels of a supplementary budget Parliament passed recently, Members of Parliament (MPs) got their cut of Shs100 million each. No other individual in Uganda presides over a bigger cache of cash, literally, than the President.

As the chief resident of the State House, he receives and controls nearly unlimited money supply. For his political survival, he needs MPs to do a job for him in Parliament. On their part, MPs need the President’s cash to manage their precarious financial circumstances.

There is a clear mutuality of needs and interests to make for a perfect quid pro quo between the presidency and Parliament. The irony here is that the same MPs who pass humongous classified sums in both the regular and supplementary budgets then have to crawl before the chief ruler to get some handout and bailout. It is an absurd dynamic and speaks to how convoluted our politics have become.

MPs have a constitutional responsibility and the people’s mandate to ensure that the Executive branch, especially the presidency, does not abuse or misuse the national Budget. This oversight function is one of the two core functions of Parliament, the other being legislation or making laws.

To then receive cash from the Executive, in whatever guise and rationalisation, is to engage in precisely the kind of political corruption MPs must stop. We should recall that last year, three ruling party MPs, Paul Akamba, Cissy Namujju and Yusuf Mutembuli spent time in Luzira prison after appearing before the Anti-Corruption Court. Their alleged crime was soliciting a bribe from the chairperson of the Ugandan Human Rights Commission ostensibly in exchange for an increased budgetary allocation to that institution.

The arrest of the trio triggered so much brouhaha, especially on Twitter (now X), trumpeted by fans of the much-talked-about heir apparent to Museveni. They claimed there was a new dawn of cracking down on corruption.

The BBC’s Alan Kasujja was among those cheering, underscoring that it was not going to be business as usual now that his friend, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was supposedly at the frontlines of a renewed war on graft. I could not help but wonder whether Mr Kasujja was genuinely optimistic or merely pandering to cheap cheering. I reminded Mr Kasujja that at its core, the NRM regime sits precisely on the type of corruption that the three MPs are accused of.

Two other MPs, Ignatius Wamakhuyu Mudimi and Michael Maranga Mawanda, were indicted in a Shs3.4 billion scandal, money that was for a cooperative society. At any rate, there is practically no difference between a clique of MPs soliciting a bribe from the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in exchange for a favourable budgetary allocation and the President giving a cash handout to all MPs ready to take it.

What else can it be when MPs clandestinely receive a hefty sum from the Executive other than a blatant bribe? What is more is the uncanny coincidence, happening shortly after a controversial supplementary Budget and just in time for a controversial Bill reportedly on the cards that seeks to override the Supreme Court ruling against the trial of civilians in military courts.

This is, of course, nothing new as it has been a central feature of NRM politics and, arguably, a primary reason Mr Museveni has ruled the country for nearly 40 years uninterrupted.

As I repeatedly argued in this column, what underwrites Museveni’s rule is the fine balance of using the force of finance and deploying coercive power. In what has become a quite predictable and highly patronising letter addressed to the ‘bazzukulu’ (grandchildren), last week the President skirted around the issue, inadvertently confirming Daily Monitor’s reporting on the cash bonanza.

Using both a sleight of hand and sheer distortion, he insisted that for the NRM and predecessor groups he commanded, it had never been about the money but the revolutionary mission. His evidence for this is the minuscule official salaries for long paid to army generals! Reading the President’s letters, written and circulated whenever there is a controversial matter, one would easily find his arguments funny if they were not utterly sad, sickening, and insulting.

Moses Khisa