Cecilia Ogwal – A legacy of compassion, integrity, and vision

Ladies gentlemen, we remember and honour the remarkable life of Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal. Born on December 6, 1946, and departing from this world on January 18, 2024, Cecilia was not merely a politician, businesswoman, and management consultant; she was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and compassion.

Cecilia dedicated nearly four decades of her life to serving the people of Uganda embodying the true essence of public service as servant leader. Her tenure as the Member of Parliament for Lira and Dokolo District spanned from 1996 until her final moments, not forgetting the Constituent Assembly.

In the hallowed halls of Uganda’s legislature, Cecilia was a voice for the voiceless, a champion for the marginalised, and a force for positive change using words for constructive criticism and counsel to either Government or individuals.

In the world of politics, where ideals often clash and agendas diverge, Cecilia stood as a symbol of unwavering integrity. Her commitment to the betterment of society was a testament to her deeply rooted sense of duty. She believed in a Uganda where justice, equality, and opportunity were not just words on paper but lived experiences for all.

Beyond the realm of politics, Cecilia was a businesswoman with a keen understanding of the intricacies of commerce. Her ventures were not just about profit margins; they were about creating avenues for economic empowerment and growth.

She really put a lot of effort into cotton development. In the boardroom, she exemplified the principles of fairness and ethical conduct, leaving an indelible mark on the business landscape.

As a management consultant, Cecilia was a trailblazer, navigating challenges with a grace and acumen that set her apart.

Her strategic vision and innovative approach left an imprint on the organizsations she advised, fostering a culture of excellence and resilience.

Today, we mourn the loss of a visionary leader, but let us also celebrate the legacy of a woman who transcended the boundaries of her roles. Imat Cecilia had an uncommonly political forgiving heart to all including those who crudely pushed her out of her youth political party, new era and millennial party too.

Cecilia’s life was not defined by titles or positions, she transcended all political boundaries and was acceptable on both sides of the August house. Cecilia was defined by the countless lives she touched, the hearts she inspired, and the enduring impact she leaves behind.

In the tapestry of life, Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal’s thread was one of compassion, courage, and dedication.

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary soul, may we carry forward the lessons she imparted: to serve with integrity, to lead with compassion, and to believe in the possibility of a better tomorrow.

Rest in peace, dear Imat Cecilia. Your legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know you and in the continued pursuit of the ideals you so passionately championed. Yours loving friend, workmate, daughter, young sister, etc.

Eternal Life Grant Unto her O lord and Let perpetual light shine upon her.

May she Rest In Peace. Amen.

Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, State Minister for General Duties.