Celebrating Monitor at 30

We are also aware of how Daily Monitor has exemplarily ensured gender balance not only on its board but also in the newsroom. The recent appointment of Ms Susan Nsibirwa, Ms Harriet Nabakooza Musoke, and Dr Emilly Comfort Maractho as members of the board of governors is a testament that Monitor knows that “what man can do, a woman can do!”

Still, on the issue of gender balance, the publication has over time trained, mentored, and employed a plethora of women. This has provided these gallant women a platform to showcase their talents and potential.

Additionally, the Daily Monitor helps check government in terms of gender and equity to ensure gaps of marginalisation and discrimination are exposed and hopefully plugged. This is done through truthful and evidence-based reporting on issues that concern Ugandans in all spheres of life.



The newspaper has also continued to uncover information regarding the wrongs that are most likely to pose a threat to the vulnerable sections of society with a view of rectifying them and averting potential mishaps. The publication has routinely exposed corruption and mismanagement of funds meant to benefit all Ugandans, especially the vulnerable.

In the last 30 years, the Daily Monitor has provided the “truth every day” to vulnerable groups. In doing so, the media house has directly sensitised the various sections of society on matters that concern their lives.

It has also indirectly provided affirmative action and promoted equal opportunities through the advertisement of jobs, business opportunities, entrepreneurship skills, and many other opportunities. All these have gone a long way in ensuring all Ugandans who read the newspaper benefit.



Through the various sections of the newspaper such as the opinions, supplements, and newspaper articles, among others, the Daily Monitor has time and again provided a platform for all Ugandans, regardless of religion, culture, gender and social standing, to freely express their opinions to the wider public. Now, this is what they call giving equal opportunity to all.

EOC would like to wish the Daily Monitor all the best as it celebrates 30 years of its existence.

The writer, Mr Habiib Sseruwagi is a political analyst and member of Equal Opportunities Commission. [email protected]