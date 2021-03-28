Celebrating Palm Sunday despite Covid-19 pandemic

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

In the Church calendar, today is Palm Sunday, a commemoration of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem riding in majesty on a donkey unlike kings of those days who rode on powerful horses. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week which includes, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the climax, Easter, the day on which Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. This momentous event is recorded in all four Gospels of the New Testament.

In many Churches today, the processional hymn will be a great song by HH Milman titled, Ride on ride on! ride on in majesty! whose first stanza says: “Ride on! ride on in majesty! Hark! all the tribes of Hosanna cry! O Saviour meek, pursue thy road, with palms and scattered garments strowed.”

In the Gospel according to Luke, the disciple writes that Jesus rode on a colt “which no one had ever ridden.” This was a maiden journey for a chosen animal. “When he came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest! Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to Jesus, ‘Teacher, rebuke your disciples!’ I tell you, he replied, if they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.” Luke 19: 37-40 (NIV)

Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem reminds me of nomination day for Uganda’s 2021 presidential candidates.

The boisterous and spontaneous crowds that cheered and greeted the presidential candidates of FDC, Patrick Amuriat, and of NUP, Robert Kyagulanyi, annoyed big some men who felt envious and jealous and, acting like the Pharisees, they ordered Uganda’s security forces to silence the jubilant and noisy crowds with kiboko and tear gas and disperse thousands of joyful, chanting and innocent people. It was a gross abuse of power and misuse of the police and military.

The main event of the week is Good Friday, the day on which we remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins. On this day, God sacrificed His only begotten son to redeem the sins of humankind. Thanks be to God for His Blessings, grace, love and mercy for us.

The events of Holy Week, especially Good Friday, are of great significance to all Christians. Let us follow the example Jesus set in humility, servant leadership and willingness to sacrifice his life for others. According to St Matthew, the crowds that escorted Jesus to Jerusalem shouted: “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” Hosanna means “come and save us.”

Palm Sunday invites us to look forward, not in fear, but with hope, despite the agony, anxiety, pain, suffering and uncertainty which most Ugandans are experiencing. Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, comes to save his people. By the pain and power of the cross, the risen Christ will save his people who have suffered for a long time.

I tell you, freedom is coming. Ugandans can look forward, with hope, to the 60th anniversary of independence in October 2022, because the curse which has divided, disoriented, paralyzed, oppressed and strangulated Ugandans for decades has been lifted by the mighty power and in the name of Jesus Christ. To God be the glory!

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

hacemah1@gmail.com