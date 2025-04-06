Celebrating today's female icons

Women’s History Month

“I’m not ashamed of anything I have done in the name of fairness and justice for my people,” activist and former South African first lady Winnie Mandela once said.

She came to mind recently during Women’s History Month. I read her book Part of My Soul Went with Him and watched the movie Winnie Mandela by American actress Jennifer Hudson and actor Terence Howard.

Without fear of contradiction, I think Winnie – anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela’s first wife – is an icon of women's rights, justice, civil liberties and women's emancipation.

She reminds me of Harriet Tubman, who sacrificed her life to confront slavery in America for a fair, just and inclusive world for all. Despite earlier efforts by activists such as Tubman and Winnie, many women across the world still face injustices, misogyny, and grapple with gender-based violence and healthcare disparities.

In our communities, women and girls still face rape, defilement, genital mutilation, forced marriages, harassment, and employment inequalities.

In the face of these injustices, my greatest source of hope and trust still lies in women to confront these injustices and demand women’s rights. Since the late 19th Century, women have been part of different liberation struggles to get justice, freedom, civil and democratic rights.

The challenges that led Winnie and her comrades to join the struggle against apartheid and colonialism don’t differ much from the challenges that today's female leaders face in our societies.

From whatever career paths they took – be it politics, entrepreneurship, media, the Judiciary, among others – one thing they have in common is that they have come face to face with social and economic injustices, oppression, inequality, and discrimination.

The 1800s, women leaders in the United States fought for legal and political equality, but it is sad that decades later, women around the world still have to fight for equality in employment, education, and political participation.

In Uganda, the icons of women's rights have been many, starting with Pumla Kisossonkole and Sarah Ntiro, who are considered the pioneers since they set the stage at the Uganda Legislative Council (Legco) before independence.

They are remembered for fighting for the education of the girl-child, but more than 60 years after attaining independence, girls still have to drop out of school because of the lack of sanitary pads.

After celebrating women in March, I take this opportunity to salute all women who are fighting for the rights of Ugandans. In the 1980s, we had women who abandoned their careers to join the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation war in the jungles of Luweero to fight bad governance. Today, we see women leading protests in Kampala to demand accountability from leaders and protest against ills such as corruption. During demonstrations against the extravagance of Parliament last year, several women who dared to march to Parliament were arrested and remanded to prison. During the 2021 elections, we saw several women lose their lives at the hands of security operatives for supporting particular political parties.

Others have gained international recognition for highlighting the impact of climate change on our local communities. These are today's female icons. They left the comfort of their jobs and homes to improve the lives of other Ugandans.

Winnie Mandela and others demonstrated that women and girls can be strategic organisers of civil movements, lead peaceful protests and activism against injustices, racial and gender discrimination and fight for a cause for justice.

That generation might be gone, but it is reassuring to see the millennials and Gen Zs picking up the mantle of fighting for the rights of others. They are today's female icons.

The writer is a sustainable development analyst. [email protected]