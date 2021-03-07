Celebrating women of Uganda  in a Covid-19 environment

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

In the Church calendar, today is the 3rd Sunday in Lent, while in the secular calendar tomorrow, March 8, is International Women’s Day, observed as a public holiday in Uganda and many countries in the world. The theme for this year’s Women’s Day is, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world” which is pertinent and timely for the times.

This theme is aligned with the priority theme of the 65th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, “Women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

The theme celebrates the commendable and relentless efforts made by women and girls in Uganda, Africa and the world, against all odds, to shape a more equal future and achieve recovery from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

This opinion is dedicated to four distinguished, hardworking and outstanding women of Uganda who, I believe, deserve recognition, namely, Ms Helen Oyeru from Arua, Ambassador Bernadette Olowo from Tororo, Ms Rachel Mayanja from Buganda and Ms Winnie Byanyima from Mbarara.

Ms Oyeru, the first woman to be appointed permanent secretary in the Public Service of Uganda in 1975, and Ms Olowo were members of the Uganda delegation to the first International Women’s Conference held in 1975 in Mexico City.

Ms Olowo, a devout Catholic, made history on January 23, 1975, when she became the first woman to be accredited Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary to the Holy See at the Vatican in 900 years! She was appointed ambassador by president Idi Amin Dada in 1974.

After graduating with LLM degree from Harvard University in 1973, Ms Mayanja joined the UN Secretariat in 1977, rose through the ranks and was appointed in 2004 by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to the position of UN Assistant Secretary General & Special Advisor on Gender Issues and Advancement of Women, at UN headquarters, New York. Ms Byanyima is a former MP, a former director of Oxfam International and currently executive director of UNAIDS.

These illustrious women have done Uganda and Africa proud. May God bless and reward each one of them abundantly.

Their track records reveal clearly that if and when empowered and given equal opportunities, the women and girls of Uganda are capable of performing just as well, if not better than men and boys.

I believe that given the chance, a woman such as former aspirant Nancy Kalembe, would be a decent, dignified, effective, efficient and humane president unlike some dubious, fraudulent and dishonest types.

At a personal level, I am a witness to women’s extraordinary ability, resilience, talent and versatility, epitomised by the remarkable achievements of my daughter, Ms Brenda Acemah, who is a model and an innovative designer based in Toronto, Canada.

A comparative analysis of the situation in the six East African Community countries shows that Rwanda has done best in efforts to advance, promote and achieve effective participation of women and gender equality in leadership in the region followed by Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and South Sudan.

The composition of the 10th Parliament indicates that out of 456 MPs, 297 members or 65.1 per cent are male, while only 159 members or 34.9 per cent are female, which is a far cry from what is desirable and acceptable, because there are more women and girls in Uganda than men and boys. Government must double resources and efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

