Census and the energy poverty question

As Uganda continues with her National Population and Housing Census, a critical issue with an enduring legacy still looms large. That is, energy poverty! While census data traditionally and conventionally draws laser focus to demographics, the economy, and social indicators, this year’s enumeration provides a timely opportunity to shine the spotlight on the pervasive challenge of energy poverty gripping the nation.

Energy poverty, often characterised by the lack of access to modern energy services, remains a significant obstacle to Uganda’s sustainable development aspirations. Notwithstanding the commendable progress in recent years with electrification rates steadily increasing, millions of Ugandans still rely on traditional biomass fuels such as firewood and charcoal for cooking and heating, while many rural communities remain in the dark without access to electricity and access to clean cooking solutions.

According to data from Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), Uganda’s electricity access stands at approximately 60 percent of the population in urban areas and a staggering 18 percent in rural areas. Less than five percent of the entire population has access to clean cooking solutions.

The ramifications of energy poverty are, indeed profound, and multi-faceted. Health is one area acutely affected. The heavy reliance on traditional cooking methods that employ firewood and at best, charcoal, contributes to indoor air pollution, leading to respiratory diseases and premature deaths, particularly among women and children, who for historical, traditional and sociological reasons, spend the most time in the kitchen. Furthermore, the limited access to electricity hampers educational opportunities, industrial growth, economic productivity, and the overall quality of life for millions of Ugandans.