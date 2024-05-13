Census and the energy poverty question
What you need to know:
As Uganda continues with her National Population and Housing Census, a critical issue with an enduring legacy still looms large. That is, energy poverty! While census data traditionally and conventionally draws laser focus to demographics, the economy, and social indicators, this year’s enumeration provides a timely opportunity to shine the spotlight on the pervasive challenge of energy poverty gripping the nation.
Energy poverty, often characterised by the lack of access to modern energy services, remains a significant obstacle to Uganda’s sustainable development aspirations. Notwithstanding the commendable progress in recent years with electrification rates steadily increasing, millions of Ugandans still rely on traditional biomass fuels such as firewood and charcoal for cooking and heating, while many rural communities remain in the dark without access to electricity and access to clean cooking solutions.
According to data from Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), Uganda’s electricity access stands at approximately 60 percent of the population in urban areas and a staggering 18 percent in rural areas. Less than five percent of the entire population has access to clean cooking solutions.
The ramifications of energy poverty are, indeed profound, and multi-faceted. Health is one area acutely affected. The heavy reliance on traditional cooking methods that employ firewood and at best, charcoal, contributes to indoor air pollution, leading to respiratory diseases and premature deaths, particularly among women and children, who for historical, traditional and sociological reasons, spend the most time in the kitchen. Furthermore, the limited access to electricity hampers educational opportunities, industrial growth, economic productivity, and the overall quality of life for millions of Ugandans.
The census provides a unique opportunity to appraise the extent of energy poverty across the nation. By collecting data on household energy sources, access to electricity, and cooking technologies, policymakers, researchers, and development partners can gain valuable insights into the scale and full nature of the challenge at present. The appreciation of the true extent of energy poverty can and will certainly go a long way in informing evidence-based interventions and policy decisions.
Incidentally, addressing energy poverty requires a holistic cum inter-sectoral approach that integrates social, economic, and environmental dimensions. Investment in clean energy infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas, is essential to expanding access to clean and affordable energy services. This encapsulates extending the national electricity grid, promoting off-grid solutions such as solar home systems and mini-grids, and improving access to clean cooking technologies nationwide.
Strategic collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, civil society and international development partners is indispensable in accelerating progress towards universal energy access in Uganda by 2030, as is our aspiration under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 on access to clean & affordable energy and the grander United Nations Agenda 2030. By leveraging stakeholder strengths, resources, and expertise, we can maximise impact and ensure that no one is left behind in the transition to a more sustainable energy future.
Ultimately, the integration of energy poverty indicators into national development planning processes, including the National Development Plan and the Vision 2040 agenda can go a long way in marshalling the much-needed investments and policies that address the root causes of energy poverty and promote inclusive sustainable development.
Authored by Howard Mwesigwa
Team Leader – Energy, Environment & Sustainability, Kalikumutima & Co. Advocates