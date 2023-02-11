Challenges waiting Nigeria polls

In two weeks’ time, on February 25, 93.5 million voters in Africa’s most populous country go to the polls to elect a new president and vice president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Unlike Uganda, Nigerians respect a two-term limit for their president and hence Gen Muhammadu Buhari will not be a candidate. There are 18 presidential candidates, only four are serious contenders.

The frontrunners in the presidential election are former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, of All Progressives Alliance (APC), former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, 61, of Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso, 66, of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Parliamentary elections will take place on the same day to elect members to Nigeria’s bicameral parliament consisting of a 360-member House of Representatives and a Senate with 109 senators. State elections will take place two weeks later on March 11. The new president and vice president will be sworn in on May 29, observed in Nigeria as Democracy Day.

Like in many African countries the elections will be fought primarily on the basis of personality or individual merit, not issues, but there are several burning and critical issues which will feature prominently in the campaigns for the elections. These issues include rampant insecurity in the country, especially in northern Nigeria where outgoing president Buhari hails from; the dire economic situation of Nigeria; massive unemployment, abject poverty and corruption on a massive scale.

Despite being the leading oil producing country in Africa, 40 percent of Nigerians live below the poverty line, lack education and have no access to electricity, clean and safe drinking water and good sanitation. Petrol is scarce in Nigeria and drivers often queue for hours to fill their vehicles.

When Nigeria achieved independence in 1960, a senior British government official bragged that the former British colony was a model of democracy in Africa. Unfortunately that golden age lasted barely five years when a bloody military coup took place on January 15, 1966, in which the suave prime minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was brutally assassinated. The coup triggered a vicious civil war which lasted from July 1967 to January 15, 1970. Nigeria has sadly not yet recovered fully from that national tragedy.

Conventional wisdom posits that a candidate from one of the two main political parties, PDP and APC, namely Atiku or Tinubu will win, but according to reliable sources and opinion polls Peter Obi, the youngest of the frontrunners could upset the cart, especially if large numbers of young people overcome apathy and go out to vote.

Challenge of holding free and fair elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria faces serious challenges in delivering free, fair, credible and peaceful elections on February 25.

At previous elections credible reports of vote rigging, intimidation, unleashing of violence to scare away voters, stuffing of ballot boxes and buying votes were common in Nigeria.

It’s sad to note that Nigeria which has produced world-class authors and distinguished citizens, such as Chinua Achebe, Prof Wole Soyinka, Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and former Commonwealth Secretary General Emeka Anyaoku has so far failed to produce a great national political leader who could lead Nigeria to the Promised Land. That is the challenge facing Nigeria’s voters.

Nigerians must individually and collectively rise to the occasion and open a new chapter in their history by electing a new breed of leader. In my opinion that leader is Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Obi is the man who can lead Nigerians to the Promised Land. I hope Nigerians will give him full support in the elections.