Challenging belief that man is by nature selfish, greedy

Humankind, A Hopeful History is the title of a fascinating book by renowned Dutch author Rutger Bregman which I received as a present from my sister-in-law, Ms Alice Azabo, who is based in The Netherlands.

I have been engrossed in reading the book for a couple of weeks. Originally written in Dutch, the book was translated into English by Elizabeth Manton and Erica Moore.

The book challenges the common belief that human beings are by nature selfish and governed or driven by greed and self-interest. Locally the despicable, offensive and shameless behaviour, utterances and misdeeds of Uganda’s corrupt and morally decadent ruling clique lends credence to this belief.

From Machiavelli to Hobbes, Freud to Dawkins, the negative view of human nature is deeply rooted and embedded in Western political thought. It reminds me of concepts such as, “the state of nature” and “the noble savage” which I learnt during first year Political Science lectures at Makerere University, in a compulsory course taught by Prof Ali Mazrui.

Bregman, a prominent European historian, advances a relatively new argument, that it is realistic as well as revolutionary to assume that human beings are naturally good.

The human instinct to cooperate rather than compete, to trust rather than distrust, has an evolutionary basis which goes back to the origins of our species. Assuming the worst of others, as most African leaders routinely do, affects interpersonal relations, politics and economics.

The 465-page book is divided into five parts: Part 1 - The state of nature; Part 2 – After Auschwitz; Part 3 – Why good people turn bad; Part 4 – A new realism, and Part 5 – The other cheek. The prologue to the book titled ‘A New Realism’ begins as follows:

“This is a book about a radical idea. An idea that’s long been known to make rulers nervous. An idea denied by religions and ideologies, ignored by the news media and erased from the annals of world history.” In reply to the question: “So what is this radical idea?” the author answers, “That most people, deep down, are pretty decent.”

As a practising Christian, I am not surprised by this “radical idea” because human beings, made by God in His own image, as Scripture teaches, must deep down be good and decent, reflecting the goodness, grace, mercy and love of their Creator who is perfect in every sense of the word.

Part 3 is of particular interest to Uganda and African countries. There are three chapters under this part, titled: “How empathy blinds,” “How power corrupts” and “What the enlightenment got wrong.”

Whereas Niccolo Machiavelli, author of a classic work, The Prince, argues that “men never do anything good except out of necessity,” Bregman provides a powerful and convincing argument in defence of the innate goodness and natural decency of human beings.

Bregman argues that human beings are not savages, irredeemably greedy, violent, unreliable and rapacious species as Hobbes, Machiavelli and many Western political thinkers argue. He challenges the very premises upon which cynical and negative ideas about human nature are based and offers a beacon of hope for a desperate, frightened and unhappy world.

How power corrupts

Bregman begins this chapter by reminding us of Machiavelli’s formula for acquiring power written in The Prince, a manual for tyrants. “If you want power you have to grab it. You must be shameless, unfettered by principles or morals. The end justifies the means. And if you don’t look out for yourself, people will waltz right over you.”

Avid readers and practitioners of Machiavelli’s philosophy include Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Winston Churchill, Benito Mussolini, Napoleon, and many African leaders.

Bregman concludes as follows: “To believe people are hardwired to be kind isn’t sentimental or naïve. On the contrary, it’s courageous and realistic to believe in peace and forgiveness.” (p.380). As a Christian, I agree. Let us keep hope alive.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

