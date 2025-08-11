Chan 2024 exposes deep cracks in Uganda’s sports governance

Uganda’s co-hosting of the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) is a milestone moment, symbolising the country’s ambition to position itself as a strategic player in sports diplomacy.

As one of three East African nations selected to co-host the prestigious tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania, it is a defining moment to project national prestige, attract regional tourism, and affirm Uganda’s ability to host global events. Yet as matches kicked off at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole last Monday, the narrative quickly collapsed under the weight of confusion, silence, and administrative dysfunction.

Chan 2024 in Uganda is a classic case of how mismanagement can turn national ambition into public embarrassment.

At the centre of this unfolding crisis lies a Shs28.5b, (about$7.9m), that was allocated by government towards marketing the tournament. The financial commitment should have translated into a highly visible, well-organised event that would have electrified the country and inspired continental pride, but in reality, not even communities neighbouring the stadium knew a major tournament was underway until traffic diversions and blockades signalled something unusual.

Apart from a few banners hanging at the VIP entrance, the stadium itself bears no Chan atmosphere. Even along key routes like the Entebbe-Northern Bypass corridor, a primary access point for visitors arriving from the airport, there is no signage, branding, or promotional activity.

The absence of visibility is so severe that campaign posters from local politicians outnumbers Chan-related material. This is not a minor oversight. It is a communications failure that defies the very purpose of the Shs28.5 billion budgeted for marketing and public engagement. The lack of branding doesn’t just strip the tournament of atmosphere; it erases it from the national consciousness.

Thousands of fans, unaware that Chan ticketing had shifted exclusively online, arrived expecting to buy entry at the gate, a norm in Uganda’s football culture. For several Ugandan families that had travelled were turned away without options and without dignity, the first match began and ended in a queue outside a closed gate.

Inside the venue, matters were no better, beverage vendors charged extortionate prices with basic commodities being sold at inflated rates, with no oversight, no pricing guidelines, and no consumer protection. For a tournament backed by public funds, the environment felt predatory rather than celebratory.

This experience raises a fundamental question: for whom is this tournament organised? While on some online platforms, a growing wave of disillusionment erupted with a post from a volunteer revealed how several shortlisted individuals were cut out of the final accreditation process after completing the training without justification.

Let’s compare this with Buganda Masaza Cup, a local regional tournament managed with a fraction of Chan’s budget. Year after year, Masaza Cup games are promoted across radios, villages, and digital media, drawing national attention through effective grassroots mobilisation.

If such a locally driven event can outshine an international CAF-sanctioned tournament in visibility and organisation, it speaks volumes about the power of proper planning and accountability.

A section of the Nelson Mandela National Stadium is seen on August 8, 2025 ahead of Uganda Vs Guinea, during CHAN 2024 PHOTO/UBC

What Uganda is experiencing with Chan 2024 is more than a mismanaged sports event. This tournament is never just about football, it’s about national branding, regional cooperation, and international credibility.

At a time when Uganda is trying to position itself as a hub for global summits having hosted the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+China summits, such dysfunction undermines the country’s diplomatic and logistical reputation.

The gravity of the situation calls for immediate executive-level intervention with a full, independent, and public audit of Chan 2024 expenditures. The Ministry of Education and Sports must use this moment to usher in a long-overdue reform in governance by drafting a national sports events accountability framework.

A tournament of this scale cannot be saved by last-minute banners or apologetic press statements; it must be rescued by accountability. Only then can sport live up to its promise not just as entertainment, but as a tool for unity, diplomacy, and national transformation.

The writer, Amiri Wabusimba, is a communication specialist, political analyst and rights activist. [email protected]