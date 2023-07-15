Change is the cure to Uganda's graft

The National Standards Council on Monday summoned the executive director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Mr David Livingstone Ebiru, over the alleged misappropriation of over Shs20 billion.

More, Ebiru is accused of shielding seasoned staff who allegedly had this money salted away to secret bank accounts and master bedrooms.

The original Livingstone, the Scot who “discovered” the source of the Nile in the 19th Century, once said: “Sympathy is no substitute for action.”

However, his Ugandan namesake seems to be failing to take action by allegedly sympathising with suspected thieves.

We understand such sympathy, especially in the context of a Uganda filled with corrupt Ugandans.

To be sure, we are all corrupt to varying degrees.

That’s why if you give a Ugandan, rich or poor, superordinate or subordinate, access to government money; that Ugandan’s waistline will quickly expand to underline our soaring corruption levels.

But, one must ask, how and when will all this nonsense end?

In 2016, I was being driven by the late John Nagenda from his Muyenga mansion down to the deficiency-bloated belly of the Kabalagala beast.

As we glimpsed countless downtrodden persons tramping this way and that, Nagenda noted, “Every year I drive down this road, the number of poor people increases. In 10 years, the ranks of the so-called unwashed masses will overwhelm the country.”

This is why, he revealed, he and his family had British passports. So when the revolutionary storm finally arrived, he could batten down the hatches by fleeing to the United Kingdom.

You can be sure that many rich Ugandans, especially government fat cats, have already sketched their Plan B out in this manner. While they are safely abroad, necessitous Ugandans will be left behind to butcher one another.

Indeed, the rich might “escape”, but do they know what exile is like?

Nagenda was honest enough to recount the days in exile he was considered to be “walking on the upper leather” (read impoverished).

Many other exiled Ugandans were living paycheque-to- paycheque before President Museveni kicked down the door leading to the Promised Land of unbridled governmental greed in 1986.

Ever since then, our politics has been defined by those who seek to preserve and grow their helpings of the national cake and those who think it’s their time to eat it.

Politics became a dietary necessity, with ideology being the chef that served up the gustatory delights of who eats what and for how long.

After all, Karl Marx did tell us that class struggles are about battles over bread and not ideas.

But, I shall add, rather paradoxically in view of Marx’s pronouncement, in more primitive societies, where the conquest of bread supersedes the conquest of ideas, bloodshed awaits.

We cannot forget that day in 1789 France when a mob of hungry women marched 12 miles to the royal palace at Versailles to raise their pitchforks at King Louis XVI with cries of “Bread! Bread!”

France’s finest philosophers, Europe’s foremost thinkers, such as Jean-Jacques Rousseau, hoped their ideas would inoculate the French against chaos. But the cries for bread were louder than the voices of reason. Thousands of French perished.

Our history tells us our death toll will be higher. True, the State has more than enough bullets to leave every Ugandan bullet-ridden and thereby quell all insurrection.

However, when the guns ultimately fall silent it will be the silence of a countrywide graveyard.

We must thence have change to allow for a competition of eaters to subsequently ensure that we all eat. It’s the only way we will remember the future as something different from our past.

Phillip Matogo is a professional copywriter

