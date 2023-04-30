Chaos ahead: Ignore at your own risk

On Thursday morning, as I arrived to work, I saw something disturbing. Roughly 15 to 20 boda boda men had parked their bikes in the middle of a busy road and were hard at work washing them, oblivious to the madness they created around them.

In addition to dodging the big potholes nearby, salon cars, trucks and every other type of traffic had to weave its way around them. For at least an hour or as long as the burst pipe was spewing water from the back of the oil company premises next door, the men remained there with soap and washcloths, creating a boda washing bay.

It spoke volumes how comfortable the men were in this commotion, perhaps knowing no one was about to come and stop them. One of them even turned himself into some kind of traffic warden, waving cars on as he directed them around the hectic activity of biking kanaabes.

The question that shot to the forefront in my head was: Who is in charge? This is only one example of the number of places in this country where people have wreaked havoc, well knowing no one is going to stop them.



We casually drive in the wrong lanes; VIP vehicles ride on pavements; medical workers don’t show up to work and watchmen take their place. The more you look, the more disorder you find. Every time I travel to different places, it is an education.

The other day, I saw three children, all at most six years and under, being carried on a motorbike in the middle of Kampala City. The child in the middle, about two years old, was dozing and hanging precariously off the boda boda. The one at the back, who cannot have been more than five or six years old, was supporting their toddler sibling.

The boda boda rode past a traffic officer. It was not stopped. It was the middle of the day and lunchtime traffic at the junction of Crested Towers and Parliament building was heavy.

Still, had I been an officer anywhere in the city, there is no way that motorcycle with the unsupervised minors would have made it past me. There were so many red flags; chief of them, unruly parenting.

However, all this goes to show how much we have normalised the outrageous. It is worrisome how much mayhem we are beginning to accept as part of the daily menu.

Is it the new normal when the patient wards flood in busy, regional hospitals? It seems to be the new normal that one has to pay a string of people to get any certified documents out of public offices.