Character: The foundation of leadership

As we get older, we tend to have more opportunities to reflect on our life journey. In my early years, I used to think I was a patient person, this was even confirmed by a few people in my life who often said that patience is one of my God-given gifts. Today, having been blessed with children, I have since realised that my level of patience is way lower than I thought it was.

As a leader, I am learning that everyone has a foundational mental and moral quality distinctive to them. It has indeed been said that character is the foundation of what we are made of!

In his book Developing the Leader Within You, John Maxwell has a chapter on character. Maxwell quotes a Greek philosopher Plutarch who said, “What we achieve inwardly will change our reality.” In other words, what we are made of on the inside will show up on the outside. Character can be tracked back to the Greek Charassein meaning “To sharpen, engrave.”

This is the foundation of what we are made of. As leaders, when we are faced with tough decisions to make, what is truly shaped or engraved inside of us is what will show up on the outside.

This awareness constantly has me thinking about the level of patience I claim to possess. The question we should be asking ourselves is: What character are we seeking to grow and develop daily and how will it show up on the outside? Given the fact that our character is tied to how we think, feel, and behave, it is very important that we set a strong foundation on the inside.

The journey to becoming people of character requires us to be aware of what we can continuously work on. Mahatma Gandhi said, “A man of character will make himself worthy…”

As leaders, we are worthy vessels and, therefore, we need to intentionally work to grow our characters. We all have to do our part to develop the character of the person we seek to become. It does not matter what has happened in the past, we can choose a better path moving forward starting today. Every day we should remind ourselves of that truth.

Maxwell says, “Having good character does not ensure that you will be successful in life. But you can be sure that having poor character will eventually derail you personally and professionally.”

This is what it means to play the long game, because having a good character will have a positive impact in one’s life. It is about significance and not material success.

Good character also allows you to build strong trust. Think about the names of people you most trust. What is it about them that draws you to award them that kind of trust?

Without a doubt, a leader’s character is displayed when they are in high stressful times, this is when one’s character is revealed and what is truly on the inside is what will be shown on the outside.

Most often recently as my son becomes of reasoning age, opportunity have arisen to share and teach him that his words will carry more meaning when followed up with his actions.

In the beginning of most relationships, words will hold most of the weight, however, over time the walk must match the talk.

This is when what is truly inside of us begins to show up in our relationships because now people are observing more of what we are doing and are less focused on what we say.

That is why it is important to be intentional on what character traits you are developing every day with your actions.

I believe in you. In virtue and wisdom lead the world.