ChatGPT-ism taking centre stage in Ugandans’ writing?

The em dash (—) is something many Ugandans (and non-Ugandans), especially those whose work has little or nothing to do with writing, are not familiar with.

It is a punctuation mark, and it derives its name from the width of the letter M. Individuals in the writing business (authors, copy editors, editors, journalists, sub-editors) love the em dash for its panache. It can be used in many different ways, and the advent of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots (it seems to me) is making it increasingly popular.

It is common to see statements from government departments or social media posts with em dashes that several years ago you would not find in documents written by Ugandans. I think that some people using em dashes do not even know how to create them on a keyboard. If they wanted em dashes, they would make do with hyphens (-), even though hyphens serve a completely different purpose.

About 10–15 years ago, many Ugandan writers who wanted to use em dashes would simply type three hyphens in a row (---). But now you do not need to improvise with hyphens as long as you are using ChatGPT, Copilot, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok and others. They are all very good at creating em dashes.

Thanks to AI, chatbots now demonstrate the same clarity in writing and speaking as humans. The following sentence is not AI written, but many AI chatbots write thousands of sentences just like it: "We have been waiting for many hours—and I think some people have left in frustration—but there is nothing to suggest that the manager is about to arrive.”

What I find striking about AI writing is the chatbots’ unfailing use of a punctuation mark many would struggle to use properly. And now it has become so common that if you see it in a Ugandan’s piece of writing, you just have to conclude ChatGPT-ism is at work, especially if the same writing also has the Oxford or serial comma.

Ugandans generally do not use the Oxford comma — the comma that precedes “and” in a list of items — partly because (I guess) it adds to the writing workload, yet when it is not used, the difference is hard to notice. They also do not use American English, which is popular with AI chatbots. It is rare, for instance, to find a word like furor (furore in British English) in Ugandans’ written work.

So a Ugandan university student, a teacher, even a medical doctor, would only use American English or the Oxford comma if they have some AI assistance.

It is hard to create and use a punctuation mark properly unless you know very well how and when it is used. Having said that, the use of AI-created punctuation marks and AI writing in general should not be seen as a bad thing.

It is better to use AI and present good written work than to write on your own and fail to communicate properly. Sometimes I read statements and social media posts from the State House, and I can see that they lack the polish that they should have. If staff writing those statements embraced AI, they could ward off embarrassing mistakes.

Good writing is still in high demand. AI may be disrupting the industry, but for decades many industries have hired people with strong writing skills.

The United States Central Intelligence Agency, for example, recruits former journalists because of their proven writing skills. WordPress, a website builder, employs many Happiness Engineers who fix technical problems for website owners worldwide, and strong writing skills are a key requirement for the role.

Some say writing skills will become obsolete — and they could be right — but to know that AI chatbots have written something good, you must also know what good writing is.

Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk