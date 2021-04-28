Child-focused budgets are crucial

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I will begin with the most boring statistic; 56 per cent of Ugandans are below the age of 18 and an average Ugandan is aged 15.7 years, according to reports by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics and this demographic trend spirals over into other African countries. In fact, demographic projections have shown that countries like Uganda and Rwanda will have child majority populations up to 2100 while Kenya and Tanzania will have largely dependent populations up to 2080.

Despite this demographic reality, little or non functional fiscal and monetary policy effort has been put into harnessing the potential of the children into active players in the growth and development of our countries. This has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has revealed and deepened the entrenched demographic, social and economic inequalities.

It should be noted that before the pandemic, almost 20 per cent of the world’s children were living in extreme poverty.

This existential threat of child poverty has not coaxed the policy makers to think differently with budget appropriations that address the needs of the children and communities at large.

A 2020 study by World Vision Uganda on budget responsiveness to children needs revealed that only Shs2.4 trillion of the Shs45 trillion budget was allocated to children specific intervention areas and only Shs3.8 billion was apportioned to child protection. Allocating 5.6 per cent of the national budget to address directly and indirectly the needs of 56 per cent of the population is just a drop in the ocean. Ideally, we expect more resources into child protection areas given the existential threat to child well being posed by Covid-19. Between April 10 and 26 2020, the Uganda Child Helpline received 21,904 calls meaning an average of 1,369 calls a day, which indicates a 13-fold increase from averagely 100 calls per day pre-Covid-19.

The failure to apportion significant funding to child-oriented intervention areas is not just a Ugandan issue. It is a global issue that is affecting children at a global level as they are deprived of the much need resources, opportunities and protections to realise their potential.

To roll back on the inequalities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we must commit to certain reforms. For instance, international funding should be directed towards ending violence against children from the current one per cent to at least 10 per cent of all Official Development Assistance , provide enough budget support to close the two years of the financing gap for the SDGs on education and clean water and sanitation and adopt more children responsive budgeting models and approaches.

Lastly, for Uganda to reap the demographic dividend, it must tap into the potentials of its children and make them the drivers on the journey to an upper middle-income nation by 2040 with an average GDP per capita of $9500. To achieve this, clearly targeted and tailor-made interventions and efforts should be invested into bringing up a crop of young Ugandans ready to lead an upper middle-income Uganda into a first world country.

These investments are in areas of education, skills development, health care access, sustainable use of nature and the environment, environmental stewardship, diversification of the economy and good governance and this can only be achieved through deliberate budget support both nationally and in terms of official development assistance that is channeled to developing countries.

Mr Mubangizi is a policy and campaigns specialist at World Vision Uganda. prosper_mubangizi@wvi.org

