China and Africa on the journey of modernization

Themed “Joining Hands to advance Modernization and build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was a big success and highlighted the common pursuit of China and African countries in realizing modernization.

During the Summit, China and Africa took stock of the journey of China-Africa friendship, commended the progress made in implementing the outcomes of FOCAC, and reached a clear political consensus on strengthening cooperation across the board. Thanks to decades of efforts and especially the leadership of H.E. President Xi Jinping and H.E. President Museveni, the China-Uganda bilateral relationship is now at its best time in history.

The mutual trust has been enhanced continuously. During the summit, China and Uganda have jointly decided to elevate the China-Uganda relationship to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Secondly, a new chapter in the cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind is opened Overall characterization of China-Africa relations has been elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. The progress from a new type of partnership to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership, and to an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era demonstrates the firm resolve of the over 2.8 billion Chinese and African people to share weal and woe and march forward hand in hand amid once-in-a-century transformation of the world.

Thirdly, the six-point proposition on China-Africa joint efforts to advance modernization are articulated. Modernization is one of the most-frequently mentioned words during this Summit, which is the inalienable right for people. China and Africa affirmed that the two sides should jointly advance modernization characterized by six features, that is just and equitable, that is open and win-win, that puts the people first, that features diversity and inclusiveness, that is eco-friendly, and that is underpinned by peace and security. This Six-point proposition is widely accepted by African leaders, and has become a political consensus between China and Africa. Fourthly, the blueprint for the future practical cooperation are formulated. Two important documents, Beijing Declaration and the Beijing Action Plan, were adopted unanimously during the Summit.

To deepen China-Africa cooperation, on the occasion of the opening ceremony, President Xi announced ten partnership actions, which covers the areas of mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity, development cooperation, healthcare, rural revitalization and people’s wellbeing, people-to-people exchanges, green development, and common security. These actions cover various aspects and involve concrete measures, align closely with African Union’s Agenda 2063, Uganda Vision 2040, and Ugandan Third National Development Plan(NDP III).

China has also pledged 360 billion yuan (about 51 billion US dollars) of financial support to implement these actions.For instance, in terms of Partnership Action for Trade Prosperity, China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider. China has decided to give all LDCs having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines. Uganda is within this scope. Furthermore, two Protocols of Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Dried Chilies & Wild Aquatic Products from Uganda to China were signed during the summit. It has demonstrated China’s determination to expand market access for African agricultural products.

As the Chinese ambassador, it is my privilege to witness the strength of the China-Africa, China-Uganda relationship first-hand. At the new historical point, China is ready to work with Uganda to implement the important common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries, continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, continuously enrich the connotation of China-Uganda Relations