China’s new reform agenda

The 20th Central Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its third Plenary Session on July 18 with a Resolution on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernisation. The Resolution mapped out more than 300 pragmatic reform measures in the Resolution. All the reform tasks shall be completed by 2029, when the country celebrates its 80th anniversary.

This Plenum offered a sense of continuity and certainty, highlighting China’s unwavering commitment to reform and opening-up. Here are some observations.

China’s reform and opening up process, which was initiated in the Third Plenary Session of the 11th Central Committee of the CPC (1978), was a crucial move that has enabled China to take great strides to catch up. Since then, China embarked on a path of reform and opening up. This process unfolded progressively from rural areas to cities, from outside the system to within, and from the economic sphere to other areas.

On the occasion of the Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, the CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, made a major strategic decision to comprehensively deepen reforms. For the first time the overarching goal of comprehensively deepening reform is proposed.

The focus from “comprehensively deepening reform” to “further deepening reform comprehensively” reflects a historical continuation and will open a new chapter in further expanding high-level opening up and advancing Chinese modernisation on the new journey.

Opening up is a defining feature of Chinese modernisation. Since the beginning of the new era in 2012, China has further opened itself, more actively pursued the opening up strategy, and built a globally oriented network of high-standard free trade areas, thus promoting opening up on a larger scale, in more areas, and at a higher level.

Moreover, ten years on, as a collaborative endeavor, the Belt and Road Initiative has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform. China has signed more than 200 BRI cooperation agreements with more than 150 countries and 30 international organisations across five continents. Belt and Road cooperation has also galvanised up to $1 trillion of investment globally and created more than 3,000 projects and 420,000 jobs for the participating countries.

Going forward, China will open even wider to the rest of the world. Leveraging the strengths of China’s enormous market, China will stay committed to pursue Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative, enhance capacity for opening up while expanding cooperation with other countries and develop new institutions for a higher-standard open economy. China will remain committed to economic globalisation, promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, boost the momentum and vitality of its modernisation through opening up, and continue to create new opportunities for the world through its development.

China is now endeavouring to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation. Chinese modernisation, a development path charted by the Chinese people through 75 years of hard work, stands as a new option different from western modernisation for developing countries who want to maintain their independence while growing faster.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that Chinese modernisation advocates common prosperity and win-win cooperation. We hope Africa will ride the express train of Chinese modernisation and share the opportunities brought by China’s development.

China and Uganda established diplomatic relations in 1962.

Recent years, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Museveni, China-Uganda bilateral relations have enjoyed good momentum and are at their best time in history. Uganda is now firmly advancing socioeconomic transformation from a peasant t o a modern and prosperous country. China will as always support Uganda to pursue modernisation on its own terms and hold its future destiny firmly in its own hands.

The 2024 Summit of the FOCAC will be held this September. Future cooperation between China and Africa for the coming years will be planned during this Forum. We hope, through the Forum, China and Uganda relations will be further elevated to a new level.