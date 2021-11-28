Prime

China’s tech regulators strike again

Author, Angela H Zhang. 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Efforts to realise them will play a big role in determining the trajectory of platform businesses. 

ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social-media platform TikTok, has a not-so-secret weapon. Its powerful algorithms are able to predict users’ preferences with precision and recommend content they actually want to see, thereby keeping them glued to their screens.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.