Chinese loans: Focus on ‘patriots’

Ivan Bwowe

By  Ivan Bwowe

  • China lenders are flocking African economies, increasing from three  in 2000 to about 30 in 2021, most of whom provide commercial or non-concessional loans according to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
  • The Chinese have tapped into the huge unethical and uncontrolled appetite for legacy projects and kickbacks by Africa’s strongmen and their proxies. The zero demand for accountability in relation to the rule of law and human rights has made China a source of quick money with exorbitant rates. 

Recently, Daily Monitor ran a story about  the potential loss of Entebbe airport to the Chinese. This is not surprising to many of us who have been following the nature of Chinese loans in Asia and Africa. 

