Chinese loans: Focus on ‘patriots’

Recently, Daily Monitor ran a story about the potential loss of Entebbe airport to the Chinese. This is not surprising to many of us who have been following the nature of Chinese loans in Asia and Africa.

Experiences from Zambia, Zimbabwe, et cetera indicate that the Chinese actually are not only focusing on Entebbe airport but rather all sovereign assets.

Therefore, focus by many Ugandans on Entebbe International Airport only is to undermine and underestimate China’s ambitions to control or take over our sovereign assets.

The number one goal of any business venture is to make a profit, either in the short term or the long term. This is the exact nature of Chinese loans.

Agreements/contracts are intended to detail the rights and obligations of the parties and to put safeguards in case of any breach. What so ever the terms state is intended and has consequences. China negotiated a good deal and, therefore, good business for them. We (Uganda) failed to get a fair deal and traded our sovereign assets.

China lenders are flocking African economies, increasing from three in 2000 to about 30 in 2021, most of whom provide commercial or non-concessional loans according to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The Chinese have tapped into the huge unethical and uncontrolled appetite for legacy projects and kickbacks by Africa’s strongmen and their proxies. The zero demand for accountability in relation to the rule of law and human rights has made China a source of quick money with exorbitant rates.

The idea of resource-backed loans advanced by China is the worst form of capitalism. Imagine, the first loan repayment installment is due in April 2022 for a project whose first phase is expected to be completed in 2023 all notwithstanding reports of shoddy work. Perhaps it is a wake-up call for us to realise that we can not achieve development with these kinds of loans.

Switching lending sources from the IMF and World Bank to the Chinese State Enterprises is not the answer to Africa’s development. No wonder, almost all Chinese loan agreements post 2015 have confidentiality clauses. If it is indeed for our development and benefit, what is the purpose of hiding the agreements from us?

The Chinese Embassy, Civil Aviation Authority and the Attorney General’s statements of comfort add no value and do not vary any contractual obligation that the Ugandan “patriots” agreed to. Parties are bound by their agreement.

In 2019, the Auditor General in his report warned about the increasing public debt standing at $11.1b (than) and warned that conditions or terms in some loans agreements were a threat to Uganda’s sovereign assets as Uganda agreed to waive sovereignty over its properties if it defaults on the debt. Voice of America published the story.

As always, Finance minister Matia Kasaija swept the warning under the carpet. As of April, Uganda’s Public Debt stood at Shs66.1trillion ($18.9b), according to the Bank of Uganda.

The Entebbe airport-Chinese Loan should be looked at in light of the mess with the management of Uganda Airlines.

Minister Kasaija acknowledged that they appointed incompetent people to manage the airline and thereof “pleaded guilty” yet business is as usual.

Well, this is not the only incompetence he has overseen. As the terms of Entebbe airport-Chinese Loan point to the incompetence of the highest order, who negotiated these terms on behalf of Uganda with the Chinese? Who signed off these agreements? On approval of loans requests, were the draft loan agreements laid before the Parliament?

Former Tanzania President John Magufuli, while rejecting a $10b loan from China, remarked that “only a drunkard would accept these terms”.

The Ugandan team full of “patriots” agreed to many similar terms in the Entebbe airport -chinese Deal. With due respect to drunkards, as the saying goes, “Omutamivu Tabaga Mbwa” meaning “a drunkard can’t slaughter a dog”. No patriot would sign off loan agreements with such terms.

Whereas the Chinese authorities declined the request to re-negotiate the terms of the agreement, Uganda should avoid signing similar agreements in the future.