Christmas is a feast of good will

It has been observed that a good atheist Christmas looks a lot like a good Christian one. Christmas is universal feast, appealing to anyone of good will. An amazing story occurred During World War 1, in 1914, over what came to be known as the “the Christmas Truce”. Soldiers on both sides of the conflict, decided to observe an unofficial ceasefire, by emerging from the trenches and sharing gestures of goodwill.

Different people will observe the feast differently and for different reasons. For the business community, Christmas often begins as early as September. One wonders whether the custom of Christmas carols before Christmas, doesn’t pre-empt its spirituality!

Early Christians did not celebrate Christmas, and no one knows the actual date of the birth of Jesus. The major reason that Christmas exists at all is because, 2,000 years ago, a child was born; the Son of God. He is the Messiah that had been prophesied for generations. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

Those who follow the Gregorian calendar, celebrate Christmas on December 25th. Others follow the Julian calendar and celebrate Christmas on 7th January. However, some Christians view the Christmas story merely as a myth. Still others object to its celebration, basing on its pagan background. Having converted to Christianity, the Romans chose to dedicate their feast honoring the agricultural god Saturn and the sun god (Sol Invictus), to Jesus, which used to take place on 25 December.

St. Francis introduced the Christmas crib in 1223, emphasizing the adoration of the Child in the manger, as the Magi did (Matthew 2:11). Martin Luther (16th century), however, accused Catholics of breaking the commandment forbidding the making of images and worshiping them (Exodus 20:4). He, instead, popularized the Christmas Tree. Positive appreciation of either or both depends on one’s cooperation with the Holy Spirit.

But, Christmas does not mark the beginning of Jesus’ existence (John 1:1). Belief in the true Incarnation of the Son of God is the distinctive sign of Christian faith. In 1 John 4:2, we read: "By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit which confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God".

The mystery of God becoming man in space and time, bears the theology of the incarnation, extended by inculturation (culture welcoming God). God’s grace builds on nature. “But when the fullness of time arrived, God sent His Son, formed from the womb of a woman” (Galatians 4:4).

The Christian Christmas expresses the uplifting of fallen human nature, even beyond its original human dignity, by Jesus. The infant Jesus teaches us the simple life-style that facilitates devotion to God and neighbor (Matthew 5:3). In our feasting, we are asserting the value of appreciating the good things while we have them, while remembering that nothing is meant to last. “Live simply so that others may live”, says Mahatma Gandhi. Believers should avoid deliberately creating an economic class system.



The reason we give gifts at Christmas time is because God gave us His Son, for our salvation. It is a time of hospitality and generosity. Owing to challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic, for many people, Christmas means looking for hope. Our special attention and care to them will restore the desired hope that Jesus ushered in 2021 years ago.

"If we want to celebrate Christmas authentically, we need to contemplate this sign: the frail simplicity of a tiny newborn child, the meekness with which he is placed in a manger, the tender affection with which he is wrapped in his swaddling clothes. That is where God is" (Pope Francis, December 24, 2016). No one, of good will, can ignore Jesus.