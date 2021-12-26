Christmas is a feast of good will

John Wynand Katende

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

"Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men of good will." (Luke 2:14).

It has been observed that a good atheist Christmas looks a lot like a good Christian one. Christmas is universal feast, appealing to anyone of good will. An amazing story occurred During World War 1, in 1914, over what came to be known as the “the Christmas Truce”. Soldiers on both sides of the conflict, decided to observe an unofficial ceasefire, by emerging from the trenches and sharing gestures of goodwill.

